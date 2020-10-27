Sony PS5 to Come with Support for Netflix, Spotify, Youtube & More

Sony Head of Global Partner Development and Relations, Phil Rosenberg, on Thursday, 22 October, shared on a company blogpost that the new PlayStations 5 will support a host of popular streaming platforms like Apple TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more.

The new Sony PS5 has been pitched by the company not only as game console but also as a next generation entertainment hub in a more streamline manner compared to its predecessor.

According to Rosenberg, users will no longer be required to download entertainment apps through the PS Store. The company has created dedicated gaming and entertainment spaces on the console, thus making it easier to switch between content. The PS5 console will also feature a new Control Centre which will help make controlling music easier than before.

The company is also introducing a new Media Remote with the Sony PS5 which will allow users to navigate and control their entertainment options on the console. The remote will feature a plan/pause, fast forward and fast reverse controls. It will also let users adjust volume and power settings on compatible TV’s and feature dedicated launch buttons for entertainment apps: Disney+, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

Streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube will also be deeply integrated on the Sony PS5 console so that gamers can watch or livestream their favourite gameplay and chat live with fellow gamers.

Sony PS5 India Pricing and Launch

Amid the initial pre-order mess and a worldwide launch, the company has announced prices for Sony PS5 for India. The console will cost Rs 49,990 in India for the regular edition and the PS5 Digital Edition will be available for Rs 39,990.

Sony stated that the PS5 will launch in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on 12 November and in other countries on 19 November. However, the launch in India has been delayed as the company is facing trademark issues for the name ‘PS5’ in India.

