Sony Promotes Jennifer Turner to Head TriStar TV

Sony has named Dr. Jennifer Turner as executive vice president of TriStar TV Studios. Turner’s appointment fills the void left by Kathryn Busby.

Busby exited the studio last November to lead Starz’s original programming team.

Turner will report to Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures TV Studios.

“In her nearly six years at Sony Pictures Television, Jennifer has been a standout and a strong leader on our current programming team. Her expertise in working with top level creative talent combined with her whip-smart instincts and passion for unique and impactful storytelling make her an excellent choice to lead the TriStar Television label,” said Clodfelter.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work more closely with Jeff Frost and Jason, leveraging all of the resources of our television division, and the opportunity to collaborate with Nicole Brown at TriStar Pictures. I look forward to continuing to build TriStar Television’s brand by expanding our creative relationships, highlighting new voices and stories, while staying focused on delivering premium content to our partners,” said Turner.

Most recently, Turner was senior vice president of Scripted Programming for SPT, overseeing creative for shows including “The Good Doctor,” “The Blacklist,” “The Boys,” “For Life” and “Woke.”

Prior to that role, Turner was Vice President, Licensing and Strategic Partnerships for NBC Universal.

She holds a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University, a Bachelor of Finance from the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Japanese Language also from the University of Pennsylvania. Turner also received a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) specializing in Health Education and Behavioral Science from Rutgers School of Public Health.