Amazon is basically giving away Sony Playstation games—they're up to 70 percent off!

Get your game on—for a steal. (Photo: Amazon)

There’s been a spike in gaming over the last few months, mainly due to social distancing—and Amazon is pricing games to move. The retail giant is offering ridiculous savings on Sony Playstation games (up to a whopping 70 percent), but the deals won’t last long.

We’ve rounded up the best Sony PlayStation game sales from Amazon. You’re sure to find something you’ll love—or maybe even re-discover a long-lost favorite.

Shop the best Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game sales below:

Save half on The Last of Us Part II. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $30 (was $60), The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4 is set five years after the first game and follows Ellie and Abby as they continue to survive in a post-apocalyptic United States. This is one of the most popular games around—and it’s half off at Amazon.

“The Last of Us Part II is the best looking, most realistic video game I've ever encountered,” raved a gamer. “The gameplay is fun and tense when you get surrounded by four or five infected. The story keeps you wondering what will happen next and I even say this as someone who saw some spoilers before the game released—the story is still good. It is the closest thing to film while still giving you the freedom that video games allow. The exploration is plentiful too.”

Save 29 percent on NBA 2K21 for PlayStation 5. (Photo: Amazon)

The new PlayStation 5 was just released a few months ago, but it’s hard to find games on sale...until now. Amazon just knocked $20 off NBA 2K21 for PS5—it’s down to $50. The game features all 30 NBA teams and players, including Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Gordon Hayward and more.

NBA 2K21 has all the gameplay you want, from multi-player online to one-on-one (you versus the game itself). For the first time ever, it features WNBA teams as well, with players like Sue Bird, Brittney Griner, Elena Delle Donne, Liz Cambag and Nneka Ogwumike.

“Held out for PS5 version and glad I did,” shared a savvy fan. “Just a wonderful Sports Sim. Outside of nitpicks or gripes about Virtual Currency the game has great details, many more animations, runs super smooth and overall looks and plays great.”

Save half on LEGO Disney Pixar's The Incredibles. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has LEGO Disney Pixar's The Incredibles for PlayStation 4 on sale for just $20 (was $40). This action game, the LEGO version of the wildly popular Pixar feature film The Incredibles, is packed with missions, boss battles and all-around excitement for the whole gang.

“Playability of Lego games is across the board of titles. The Incredibles game is no exception,” wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. “Easy enough for children and a challenge for any adult to complete. Self-explanatory and visual hints galore, it astounds me how many times a level will have me bound only to discover the solution has been blinking or outlined the whole time. Lego games are fantastic as two player games; I enjoy playing them with my grandchildren.”

Save half on Final Fantasy VII: Remake. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $30 (was $60), Final Fantasy VII: Remake is a reimagining of the iconic action role-playing original from 1997, but updated for the PlayStation 4. It still has the same great gameplay, mechanics, storyline and characters, but with new elements, battle systems, sound design and graphics. The game follows Cloud Strife, a mercenary who joins the eco-terrorist group AVALANCHE, as he tries to stop Shinra, a powerful mega-corporation set on stealing the planet's resources.

“The original Final Fantasy VII was a masterpiece that pushed video gaming beyond what many expected, combining a deep and intricate narrative with a cinematic quality, a beautiful yet perilous world corrupted with evil, and some of the most epic boss battles in gaming history,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “And despite the remake only expanding upon the first few hours of the game, it perfectly adapts the atmosphere and scale of the original and elevates it to new levels...play the remake as soon as you get the chance, because this is the most epic video game in history.”

Save 36 percent on Just Dance 2021 for PlayStation 5. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon is offering Just Dance 2021 for Sony PlayStation 5 for just $32, down from $50. That’s a 36 percent savings! Just Dance 2021 comes with 40 songs to get you moving—including “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Adore You” by Harry Styles and “Don't Start Now” by Dua Lipa. The game is designed for up to six players—quarantine fun for the whole family.

Want more? Check out other Sony PlayStation games on sale below:

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 4

