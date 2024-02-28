Sony Pictures Television Sells to Warner Bros. ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Format Rights for Nordics and Benelux (EXCLUSIVE)

In what marks Sony Pictures Television’s (SPT) first international format deal for its non-fiction unit since its distribution takeover in 2022, SPT has sold the Nordics and Benelux region format rights of “So You Think You Can Dance” to Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP).

The deal comes just as the dance competition series returns to Fox in the U.S. for a milestone 18th season on March 4. WBITVP has optioned the title for six of their European production companies and extends to the Netherlands, Belgium (Flemish), and across the Nordics in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Attendees at SPT’s London Screenings Showcase on Thursday Feb. 29 will get a sneak peek preview of the new U.S. Season.

Since its U.S. debut in 2005, the reality show has become a global phenomenon, adapted in 32 territories worldwide and spawning a Next Generation Junior version in the Netherlands and most recently in Poland.

Laura St Clair, VP international formats, Sony Pictures Television, said: “’So You Think You Can Dance’ is one of the entertainment titans of the 21st century. This deal is a testament to the universality and evergreen potential of the format, and we can’t wait to see WBITVP’s companies developing it for the Nordics and Benelux audience.”

Andrew Zein, SVP, creative, format development and sales, concurred: “We are delighted to be trusted by Sony Pictures Television to bring their iconic dance format, SYTYCD to Nordics and Benelux broadcasters and audiences. Roll on the auditions….”

Season 18 of “So You Think You Can Dance” on Fox aims to revitalize the beloved series with a fresh format that mirrors the real journey behind the efforts to forge a prosperous dance career, much like many of its alumni have done. Contestants will engage in rigorous dance challenges weekly, immersing themselves in the realities of the profession. They’ll be made to experience everything from starring in a music video or performing during a football halftime show to sharing the stage with Broadway luminaries.

Moreover, the upcoming season will introduce storytelling elements that portray the highs and lows inherent in the lives of professional dancers. Breaking new ground, alongside the show’s signature dazzling dance numbers, viewers will gain unprecedented access to the personal and competitive odysseys of the contestants through a documentary-style lens.

“So You Think You Can Dance” is produced by 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, and Dick Clark Productions.

