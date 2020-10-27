Sony Pictures Television Enters First Look Deal With The Nacelle Company

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television has inked a two-year, first look deal with The Nacelle Company to develop scripted comedy. The Nacelle Company is behind such projects such as Netflix’s Down To Earth with Zac Efron, The Movies That Made Us, BET+’s All The Way Black as well as Disney +’s Behind The Attraction.

The deal continues the relationship between Sony Pictures Television and The Nacelle Company after they co-produced the Mad About You reboot as a Spectrum Original.

“We built a fantastic relationship with Sony over the years and we’re beyond excited to have a reason to speak with them on a daily basis. Now let’s get to work!” said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company.

Comedy Dynamics, A Nacelle Company was founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, and currently owns the largest independent comedy catalogue in the world that consists of specials from Tom Segura, Tiffany Haddish, Jim Gaffigan, Iliza Shelsinger, D.L. Hughley, David Cross, Maria Bamford among others. To date, 17 Comedy Dynamics releases have been nominated for Grammys and has nabbed four wins. The new deal with Sony Pictures TV will help expand The Nacelle Company’s venture into scripted comedies. With Comedy Dynamics, the company has produced There’s… Johnny, Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History and the aforementioned All The Way Black.

