Sony Pictures Profit Balloons to $628 Million for the Year

Sony Pictures parent company Sony Corp. on Tuesday reported that the movie studio’s profits for the full fiscal 2019 grew to $628 million, compared with the $489 million the studio reported last year.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, however, Sony Pictures’ profit slid slightly year-over-year to $208 million, compared with the $245 million the studio reported during the same three-month period last year.

While the Japan-based parent company said its pictures segment — which includes film, TV and media networks — saw higher profit margins on film catalog titles, that was slightly offset in the quarter by an increase in development expenses and higher costs as a result of an increase in the number of new TV programs.

Revenue for the pictures segment rose to $9.3 billion for the full fiscal year, compared with $8.9 billion the previous year. For the quarter, revenue was $3 billion, up from $2.7 billion during the same quarter a year ago.

Theatrical revenue mushroomed to $471 million in the quarter, compared with the $194 million Sony reported during the same quarter last year. The studio released the long-awaited sequel “Bad Boys for Life” during the quarter and the film grossed $418.3 million at box offices around the world.

