Sony Pictures Delays Premieres of 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,' 'Kraven the Hunter' and More

Sony Pictures is delaying the release dates of a number of its highly-anticipated films due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Some of the films affected are Kraven the Hunter, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Karate Kid reboot and They Listen. The Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led Kraven the Hunter is now premiering on August 30, 2024 instead of the original October 6, 2023 date, while the third installment in the animated Spider-Man franchise currently does not even have a premiere date after initially being dated to release March 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Afterlife sequel will no longer be premiering this December 20 but rather on March 29, 2024, the Karate Kid reboot will release December 13, 2024 instead of June 7, 20214 and They Listen does not have a dated release date.

