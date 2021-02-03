Sony Pictures Classics Updates Release Plans For ‘French Exit’, ‘Truffle Hunters’, ‘Human Factor’, ‘The Father’ & More
Sony Pictures Classics has made some tweaks to its release schedule for four upcoming pics and one that’s already in theaters.
The distributor run by co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard said that Dror Moreh’s documentary The Human Factor, which opened last month in Los Angeles and New York, will go nationwide in theaters on May 7.
The Michelle Pfeiffer-Lucas Hodges drama French Exit, which bowed at the 2020 New York Film Festival, last year, is set to open in Los Angeles and New York on February 12 then go nationwide on April 2.
The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, remains set to bow February 26 in theaters in New York and L.A. The pic will expand wide on March 12 and then be available for $19.99 on PVOD starting March 26.
Directors Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s The Truffle Hunters, which scored a Producer Guild Award nomination for Documentary Motion Picture today, will hit NYC and L.A. theaters on March 5 — a week earlier than announced — followed by a gradual U.S. rollout.
Finally, Heidi Ewing’s I Carry You with Me, which picked up two Spirit Awards noms including Best First Feature last week, will hit New York and Los Angeles theaters on May 21 then expand the following weekend for Memorial Day. The pic had a brief Oscar-qualifying run in December.
