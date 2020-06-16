Sony Pictures Classics Sets August Release For ‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’

Click here to read the full article.

Sony Pictures Classics has re-scheduled Guiseppe Capotondi’s The Burnt Orange Heresy for Aug. 7.

The label bought the thriller, which closed Venice last year. It was there that Capotondi and the pic’s stars Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland won the Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award.

Pic, based on the novel by Charles Willeford with a screenplay by Scott B. Smith follows a charming and ambitious art critic James Figueras (Claes Bang), who has fallen from grace. He spends his days in Milan lecturing witless tourists about art history. His only glimmer of hope is a new-found love interest, the enigmatic American, Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki). An opportunity strikes when he is contacted by wealthy art dealer Joseph Cassidy (Jagger) who summons James to his villa on Lake Como and asks him to steal a painting from the legendary reclusive artist, Jerome Debney (Sutherland). Soon, James’ greed and ambition get the better of him, and he finds himself caught in a web of his own making.

David Zander, William Horberg, David Lancaster produced The Burnt Orange Heresy and Sienna Aquilini, Aeysha Walsh, Dante Ariola, August Zander, Charlie Dombek, Sherborne Media, Rumble Films, Indiana Production Company, The Ingenious Group and Hanway Films are executive producers.

The movie originally had a March 6 release date which was when COVID-19 was beginning to have an early impact at the domestic box office.

