Sony Pictures Entertainment’s ‘Charm City Kings’ Sells To HBO Max
Updated: The Sundance U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize winner for Ensemble Acting, Charm City Kings, has been acquired by HBO Max from Sony Pictures Entertainment.
The Angel Manuel Soto-directed movie, which follows a 14-year old who wants to join an infamous group of Baltimore dirt-bike riders, was originally expected to open this spring and be released by Sony Pictures Classics. The film was then moved to Aug. 14 for a New York-LA-Baltimore platform release. Now the movie will go on HBO Max at a future to be determined date later this year.
HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, will debut on May 27.
