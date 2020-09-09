Amazon just knocked a whopping $102 off Sony's top-rated wireless noise-canceling headphones

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While there’s certainly no shortage of great noise-canceling headphones out there, finding a pair from a reputable brand that doesn’t cost hundreds of dollars is no easy feat.

Sometimes, we do get lucky, and a big name drops the price on a luxe set. Case in point: The wireless Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones, which are on sale for $98, or $102 off at Amazon. That’s an incredible 51 percent savings and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these top-rated headphones.

Originally $200, the wireless headphones feature the crisp and clear audio you’d come to expect from Sony. Best of all, this is one of the most wallet-friendliest ways to get premium noise-canceling, thanks to Sony’s ‘Dual Noise Sensor Technology’ that blocks out nearly all background and ambient noise. No humming from your air conditioner or noise from your washing machine; it’ll just be you and your music.

“The Sony headphones are perfect. They sync easily and the sound is clear,” raved a five-star reviewer. “The noise-canceling feature is great and often annoys my wife and kids when I can't hear them. These are very comfortable and I haven't had an issue with the ear pads (keeps the ears warm during the cold winter months). The charging is quick and the battery life is very good.”

Sony’s ‘Touch Sensor’ controls make it easy to play, pause, skip tracks, control volume and more with just a tap or swipe on the right ear cup. You can even answer calls with a tap when paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

In short, if you’re looking for a great pair of brand name wireless noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones are a great mid-range pick. They come in black and blue — the latter is a color that’s exclusive to Amazon — and have a battery life of up to 35 hours.

“I love these headphones,” shared a satisfied shopper. “The sound quality is great, the app lets you set your own levels or use a variety of presets, the battery life is amazing and paired with a good case you cant beat them for the money. In my opinion, they sound way better than Beats and at the lower price the noise cancelation is close to the Bose...If you are of the budget minded like I am, you will appreciate these headphones.”

