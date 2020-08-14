Sony Music Group Launches Voting Initiative

As part of its ongoing efforts promoting social justice causes and transformative action, Sony Music Group (SMG) is embarking on a non-partisan civic initiative to get out the vote. Under the banner Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote, the company will be assisting in education and offering resources ahead of election day. The company recognizes that making a difference starts in the community. It also believes in fostering equal rights.

Said Towalame Austin, SMG’s executive vice president, philanthropy and social impact: “Election Day in the U.S. is right around the corner and we know there are many ways voters can make an impact. We are a global company with headquarters in New York City, and we can help empower and mobilize our American artists, songwriters, employees and communities with the information and resources they need to make their voices heard. Especially in the midst of a pandemic, it’s critical that we all do our part to make registering and voting easier and more accessible for all. SMG is proud to use our platform—and partner with others—to support civic engagement and participation in the democratic process.”

More from Variety

“With the widespread call for social justice and the transformative issues facing our nation, we want to galvanize all of our artists and partners to play a significant role in affecting change across our country,” added Sylvia Rhone, chairman and CEO of Epic Records. “The Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote movement is a collective call for action acknowledging our responsibility to use our voices to lift up and empower communities everywhere.”

In June, Sony announced a pledge of $100 million “to support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world.” At the time, hairman Rob Stringer wrote in a statement: “Racial injustice is a global issue that affects our artists, songwriters, our people and of course society at large. We stand against discrimination everywhere and we will take action accordingly with our community fully involved in effectively using these funds.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.