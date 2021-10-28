Sony Music and Games Q2 Growth Helped Offset Losses in Movies and TV

Revenues for Sony’s music and games division saw growth in the second quarter of 2021, but the company is still struggling with pandemic-related troubles for its pictures division, company executives said in an earnings call Tuesday morning.

The Q2 earnings results were presented on the call by executive deputy president and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki; senior vice president in charge of corporate planning and control, finance and IR Naomi Matsuoka; and Hirotoshi Korenaga, who serves as senior vice president in charge of accounting.

Totoki called Playstation’s “Ghost of Tsushima” game a “big hit” and said games overall continue to benefit from stay-at-home pandemic behavior. He added that music streaming revenue continues to grow at a high rate, “exceeding our expectations.”

Totoki said that the Pictures segment saw significant decreases during the quarter, largely due to COVID-delayed theatrical releases as well as production. He said that the fallout from such delays would have a domino effect for multiple years as not only the theatrical window but the subsequent home entertainment windows are also delayed.

In Q1, despite a slow recovery in some divisions due to pandemic concerns, Sony Group saw a record increase in profits of 9% in the period between April and June of 2021, the company reported Wednesday. During the period, which represents the first quarter of Sony’s financial year, Sony Group sales hit 2.25 trillion yen or $20.5 billion, a gain of 15%.

Led by robust PlayStation sales, Sony’s Game & Network Services division posted the highest revenue for the company in Q1, bringing in approximately $5.6 billion. Sony’s music division helped fuel profits in Q1. The division’s revenue increased 44%, driven by growth in streaming, including paid subscription streaming service and ad-supported music streaming.

more to come…