Sony, LG, and Samsung's early Black Friday TV deals have dropped — here are 40 deals to see

While you're scouring for new movies and series to watch this weekend, don't forget to check out deals on screens that you'll be watching these films and episodes on. Black Friday TV deals for 2021 have landed early at major retailers already, reflecting many analysts' warnings to shop big electronics or any holiday gifts you've been eyeing earlier than usual this year.

Amazon and Walmart have both started rolling out hundreds of deals with some of the biggest price cuts on 4K (and even 8K) smart TVs this year, with discounts as large as $2,002 off Samsung's most luxurious Terrace outdoor QLED 4K TV. Coveted screens like LG and Sony's OLED TVs with the most spectacular colors and definitions you can buy are discounted too. It's rare for OLED TVs to go on sale, so no wonder LG's 65-inch option from its C1 Series is already topping best-seller charts at Amazon.

Other shopper-loved brands including Amazon's newest Fire TVs, TCL's affordable screens, and Hisense and Vizio's TVs that are perfect for gaming are all massively marked down this weekend. Keep reading below for EW's guide to the 40 best early Black Friday TV deals you can shop now.

Early Samsung Black Friday TV deals

Samsung's Q60A Series serves as a great entry-level TV for first-time owners, and shoppers can find a 55-inch option for less than $700 right now. But the most valuable deal this weekend has to be the Frame TVs — the celebrity-loved screens are on sale for as little as $999.

55-Inch QLED Q60A Series 4K LED Quantum Smart TV, $697.99 (orig. $849.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

55-Inch Frame Smart TV with 4K Quantum HDR, $997.99 (orig. $1,397.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

55-Inch Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV, $1,297.99 (orig. $1,799.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

65-Inch Frame Smart TV with 4K Quantum HDR, $1,497.99 (orig. $1,999.99) at amazon.com

65-Inch Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV, $7,997.99 (orig. $9,999.99) at amazon.com

75-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV, $4,997.99 (orig. $6,497.99) at amazon.com

Early Sony Black Friday TV deals

Sony quietly dropped dozens of TV deals on Amazon this week, and you can find up to 39 percent off its stunning X90J 75-inch Bravia XR TV (yes, it's $500 off right now). Affordable options include the 55-inch X85J screen for $150 off, but if you're going big this Black Friday, don't miss its rare sale on OLED Bravia screens for as much as $500 off.

X85J 55-Inch 4K UHD LED Smart Google TV, $848 (orig. $998) at amazon.com

X85J 75-Inch 4K UHD LED Smart Google TV, $1,298 (orig. $1,799.99) at amazon.com

X90J 75-Inch Bravia XR Full Array LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $1,598 (orig. $2,099.99) at amazon.com

X91J 85-Inch Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $2,198 (orig. $2,799.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

48-inch Master Series Bravia OLED 4K Smart HDR TV, $1,198 (orig. $1,298) at amazon.com

A80J 77-Inch Bravia XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $2,998 (orig. $3,499.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Early LG Black Friday TV deals

LG's TVs are offering some of the biggest price cuts we've seen yet, including the 8K QNED TV for $1,000 off and the C1 Series' 4K OLED screens for as much as $903 off. It might be the brand you want to splurge on, but for new TV owners who don't want to spend too much, there's the 65-inch UHD smart 4K TV from the 80 Series for $150 off.

65-Inch UHD 80 Series 4K Smart UHD TV, $646.99 (orig. $799.99) at amazon.com

55-Inch 4K UHD NanoCell 90 Series Smart TV, $896.99 (orig. $1,299.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

75-inch 4K UHD NanoCell 90 Series Smart TV, $1,596.99 (orig. $2,599.99) at walmart.com

65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,796.99 (orig. $2,499.99) at amazon.com

77-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $2,896.99 (orig. $3,799.99) at amazon.com

65-Inch QNED MiniLED 99 Series 8K Smart TV, $2,496.99 (orig. $3,496.99) at amazon.com

Early Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals

Amazon launched its new 4-Series and Omni Series Fire TVs this year, making this Black Friday the first time you'll find them discounted. Deals include the 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD TV for as much as $150 off, but that's not all. Even Amazon's Fire TV Sticks are on sale, with the newest 4K Max option and the 4K Stick now up to 50 percent off — the biggest markdowns you'll find on them all year.

55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $379.99 (orig. $519.99) at amazon.com

43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $269.99 (orig. $369.99) at amazon.com

50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $359.99 (orig. $509.99) at amazon.com

55-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $409.99 (orig. $559.99) at amazon.com

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (orig. $54.99) at amazon.com

Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com

Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com

Early Vizio Black Friday TV deals

You'll find most Vizio TVs hovering below the $1,000 price threshold making the brand one of the most popular go-tos for starter screens. Get a 55-inch M-Series screen with the Pro Gaming Engine that offers little input lag for just $529 now, or the 65-inch option with a V-Gaming Engine for just $598.

55-Inch M-Series 4K UHD Quantum LED HDR Smart TV, $529.99 (orig. $749.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

65-Inch M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV, $598 (orig. $679.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

65-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV, $499 (orig. $598) at walmart.com

75-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV, $798 (orig. $888) at walmart.com

Early Hisense Fire TV Black Friday deals

A ULED 4K Quantum TV screen for just $499 sounds too good to be true, but Hisense is not joking around with its massive Black Friday discounts. Deals start at just $430 for 50-inch screens, but you can maximize savings when you pick up its 75-inch ULED Android Smart TV that's on sale for $300 off, making it $1,199.99 right now (the screen's lowest price in the past 30 days).

43-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

50-Inch Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV, $429.99 (orig. $544.95) at amazon.com

55-Inch 4K ULED Android Smart TV, $499 (orig. $649.99) at amazon.com

65-Inch Quantum 4K Premium ULED Hisense Android Smart TV, $989.99 (orig. $1,199.99) at amazon.com

65-Inch 4K ULED Premium Android Smart TV, $999.99 (orig. $1,299.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

75-Inch 4K ULED Android Smart TV, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com

Early TCL Fire TV Black Friday deals

TCL's affordable screens get even cheaper this Black Friday with a 2021 50-inch 4-Series screen that comes with Roku functionalities for only $359 right now. 75-inch options are as little as $999, including the 5-Series QLED screen with Dolby Vision and Roku that is currently $500 off at Amazon.

50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $359 (orig. $499.99) at amazon.com

50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV, $359 (orig. $449.99) at amazon.com

75-Inch 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV, $999 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com

75-Inch 6-Series 4K Mini-LED QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV, $1,298 (orig. $1,399.99) at amazon.com

85-Inch 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV, $2,499.99 (orig. $2,999.99) at amazon.com

