These $68 Sony headphones that keep selling out are back in stock on Amazon: 'The battery lasts forever!'

When it comes to noise-canceling headphones, there are a handful of brands that shoppers trust, no matter what — and Sony ranks high on that list. In a world where you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to snag a quality pair of wireless, noise-canceling headphones, it’s hard to choose the right ones.

Based on how many times the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N have sold out, it’s safe to say that these are the ones to buy — and, luckily, they’re in stock and on sale on Amazon.

Currently on sale for $68 — that’s $81.99 off its original retail price — these headphones sell out every Black Friday and Prime Day because they’re that good.

Thousands of shoppers say they offer top-tier noise-canceling technology without the hefty price tag. These best-selling Sony headphones are also extremely lightweight and feel comfortable over the ears.

Available in Black and Blue, these customer-favorite headphones also have long-lasting battery life with up to 35 hours of usage on a single charge. When they’re running low, just plug them in for a quick charge that gives 60 minutes of playback from just 10 minutes of charging time.

Whether you’re taking a long flight or commuting to work, the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N are versatile enough to adjust to your environment to provide the perfect sound experience. They automatically collect information about your surroundings and improve the noise canceling performance accordingly.

Shoppers can’t stop raving about these headphones. One shopper even proved that they’re perfect for the person who often forgets to charge their devices.

“Honestly, I can go a whole week without charging them and the battery will still be at 100%,” the shopper wrote.

Another five-star reviewer who uses these headphones every day agreed, adding, “The battery lasts forever!”

Buy the No. 1 best-selling Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N right now while they’re still in stock and on sale on Amazon.

