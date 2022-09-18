Sony Delays Release Date of Chris Pratt's 'Garfield' Movie

Sony has announced that it is postponing the release of the upcoming Garfield movie, which stars Chris Pratt as the orange lasagna-loving feline.

According to reports, the reboot will now hit theaters during the Memorial Day Weekend of May 24, 2024 rather than February 16. Sony did not reveal the reason why and neither Pratt nor the rest of the cast — Samuel L. Jackson as Garfield father's Vic, Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong and Ving Rhames — shared statements.

The animated film will be helmed by Mark Dindal and written by David Reynolds of Finding Nemo, Atlantis and Mulan, while Garfield creator Jim Davis will executive produce alongside Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost. John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Namit Malhotra and Tom Jacomb will produce.

