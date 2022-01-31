Sony to buy video game maker Bungie for $3.6bn as takeovers continue

Dominic Rushe
·1 min read

Bungie developed Destiny and Halo while sale comes after Microsoft’s $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard


Sony has agreed to buy the video game maker Bungie for $3.6bn, the latest in a series of takeovers in the video game industry.

Related: Microsoft’s Activision merger faces real-world barriers to metaverse mission

Washington state-based Bungie developed hit first-person shooter video game Destiny and Halo, a series that has provided some of the biggest ever hits for rival Microsoft’s Xbox system. Bungie was acquired by Microsoft in 2000 and split from Microsoft in 2007. Halo ​​is now managed by Microsoft-owned 343 Industries.

The sale comes after Microsoft’s $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard, maker of Call of Duty, Diablo, and World of Warcraft and Take Two Interactive’s $12.7bn purchase of FarmVille creator Zynga.

“Bungie has created and continues to evolve some of the world’s most beloved video game franchises and, by aligning its values with people’s desire to share gameplay experiences, they bring together millions of people around the world,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman, president and CEO of Sony.

Bungie implied that it would continue to develop its games for all platforms. “We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games,” said the studio in a statement. “We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play.”​

