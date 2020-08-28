Sony Bravia X8000H Review: It Will Be A Tough Choice Between This And The OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

Televisions are the new smartphones. Over the past 24 months or so, as a consumer, you have seen the options hanging from the wall in front of you at the neighborhood electronics store multiply many times over. There was a time when every brand wanted to make phones. Now it seems every brand wants to make TVs. Including some of those who otherwise only really are known for their phones. Anyway, what all this meant was there was tremendous new competition, particularly at the more affordable price points, for the existing big three TV brands—Sony, Samsung and LG. The thing is, if you really are an eagle-eyed viewer and like your movie and sports viewing experience spot on, most of the newbie 4K TVs in the ever expanding TV space just wouldn’t cut it in terms of the overall precision and accuracy. Costs have to be cut at some point, after all. Which leads us to the new Sony Bravia X8000H—does it compromise on the spec sheet and the experience?

Sony Bravia X8000H is available in 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch screen size options. These are priced at Rs 72,900 going all the way up to Rs 6,99,900. We are reviewing the 55-inch screen size option here, which is priced at Rs 1,06,900. That in a way, for this specific screen size, also pits it against the 55-inch OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, which is priced at Rs 99,900. Both are Android TVs, 4K resolution, support for HDR standards whereas the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets a QLED display panel and an 8-speaker configuration to add to the experience. I have often remarked that the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro has been tuned, particularly for the picture quality, very similar to the brilliance that the Sony Bravia TVs benchmarked over the years. This is going to be a tough pick for you.

Design: A Bit Of The Bravia Brilliance And Then A Slight Shift

The design aspect of the Sony Bravia X8000H is a bit of a mix. For starters, it is a typical Sony look. You spot this in someone’s living room, and without even looking at the Sony branding, you’ll know it is a Sony Bravia TV. Good thing that. There are very thin bezels around the screen and they really do well to stay out of the way when you are watching something on this. Not the thinnest, but a fairly thin TV as well. The TV is made almost entirely of high-quality plastic, which helps in keeping the weight down. But at no point does it really interfere with the overall experience, because unlike a phone, you won’t be touching, holding or caressing your TV every day.

That being said, I’m not exactly a fan of the new design language, that is if you are using this TV with the table-top stand. This is something I have pointed out with the swarm of more affordable TVs that have flooded the market—the table stand design that is almost as wide as the TV will not work for a lot of users. Sony used to make brilliant table-top stands that integrated down the middle and didn’t require a table as wide as the TV itself, which makes this departure a bit more perplexing. secondly, unlike let us say the new OnePlus TV U series which has designed the table stand in such a way that you are able to push the TV all the way back to the wall, the design of the Sony Bravia X8000H’s stand leaves a lot of gap between your TV and the wall. So much so, I could fit a Google Home smart speaker there and there was still a gap wide enough to slide a few magazines in.

The positive side of this stand design is that it leaves enough ground clearance below the TV for you to slide in a soundbar and it wouldn’t get in the way of the screen itself. Secondly, the stand is designed in such a way that you don’t have to tighten any screws on the TV itself—you simply attach the stand to its mount and slide that into the fixed slot on the TV. I haven’t seen the wall mounting system for this TV.

Finally, the cable management system doesn’t utilize the feet of the stand to thread the power and HDMI cables through it, and instead has two hooks that bind the cables together—at some point, those wires will show up behind or beneath your TV, even if for a short enough length.

My perception about the table stand design aside, it has to be said that the Sony Bravia X8000H looks very refined. The screen and the bezel blend seamlessly when the TV is switched off exhibiting a premium look. There are no shouty or unnecessarily blingy elements on it, much like how Sony leans towards the side of sophistication with their TVs. If you have a table wide enough for this TV to be kept on, even the table stand design shouldn’t be a worry for you then.

