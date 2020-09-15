The Sony A7C crams a full-frame camera in a svelte form factor

Making a compact and affordable full-frame camera is all the rage right now. Nikon’s Z5 is new to the market, with reduced features to bring the price down to $1,400, and the Panasonic Lumix S5 has supercharged the S1 with an updated focusing system, while also a reducing the size of the camera body by pretty much half.

Sony is taking the middle ground here. It’s not reducing the number of features from its all-around A7 III with this new camera, but it isn’t doing a heck of a lot to elevate the camera beyond that either. The Sony A7C (the “C” stands for compact) is pretty much the A7 III and a half. It’s just a little bit better in a few ways than the original, with a smaller body and only a couple compromises. It also has a lower price of $1,800.

The smallest full-frame camera

While not actually the smallest full-frame mirrorless camera ever made (Sony actually has that in their RX1), the A7C is the smallest interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera available. It’s 20% smaller and lighter than the A7 III, and approximately the same size and weight as the A6600 and A6500 APS-C cameras.

Familiar specifications

The camera features the tried-and-true 24.2-megapixel, backside-illuminated CMOS sensor that is very popular these days and combines it with Sony’s BIONZ X image processor, which together allows for ISOs up to 204,800 and 15-stops of dynamic range in stills and 14-stops in video. This is the same set of specifications we see in the A7 III, however early indications are that the ISO performance within that range is improved.

That sensor is outfitted with 693 phase-detection points and 425 contrast-detection points, an identical setup to what is found on the A7 III.

The A7C offers the same shooting speed of 10 frames per second as the A7 III, but the A7C can shoot for longer: 223 continuous JPEGs before filling the buffer, compared to the A7 III’s 177 frames.

Sony completely rebuilt its 5-axis, in-body image stabilization system to accommodate the larger full-frame sensor inside the smaller camera chassis. Sony also only gave the A7C one SD UHS-II port as opposed to the normal two, likely a limitation of the size of the body and the price of the camera.

The viewfinder is a bit disappointing: It’s a very small, 2.359-million-dot OLED, which is pretty low resolution but not different from what we have come to expect in this price range. The Lumix S5 has the same resolution, and therefore likely the exact same EVF, which we noted as one of the only downsides of the S5.

