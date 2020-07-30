Sonu Sood Spent His First Birthday in Mumbai Alone, Says 'I Didn't Have Any Friends'

Sonu Sood has become a saviour of sorts for people amid the coronavirus crisis. Not only has he been sending migrants stuck in different parts of the country home through collaboration with various state governments, he is also looking after the well being and rehabilitation of people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

On Thursday, Sonu turned a year older and in an interview, he reminisced about how he spent his first birthday in Mumbai, way back in 1997/98. Sonu said that at the time he was alone and did not have any friends in the city and spent the eve of his birthday on a bridge in Lokhandwala.

He elaborated saying (via), "On the 30th of July, I did not know a single soul in the city and there was no one to wish me. I was sitting at a bridge in Lokhandwala alone in the middle of the night. At 12 o'clock, my mom, my dad and my sister called me and they wished me. They asked, ‘Do you have any friends there?’ and I said, ‘I don't have any friends in Mumbai.’ I was feeling alone and I had tears in my eyes, that this city is so big, with so many people, and there's no one to wish you personally."

Today, more than two decades later, Sonu is a fan-favourite and his birthday even kick-started various trends on Twitter, like #HappyBirthdaySonuSood, #Hero, #SonuSoodTheRealHero among others. Seems like the whole country is celebrating his birthday with him on this day.

Meanwhile, Sonu has also announced that he will soon be launching his memoir in which he will talk about experiences of helping people amid the coronavirus crisis in India.