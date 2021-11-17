Which sons have scored for football teams managed by their fathers?

Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

“Max Johnston, son of Queen of the South manager Allan Johnston, scored for the side against Raith Rovers. What other sons have scored for their dad’s teams?” asks Craig Wilson.

“Blair Sturrock has scored for three different clubs that his father Paul managed,” writes Tom Aldous. “They were Plymouth Argyle, Swindon Town and Southend United. Another father-son combo would be Alex Bruce scoring for Hull in October 2015 with his dad, Steve, in charge. Meanwhile, Paolo Maldini scored three goals for Italy while his dad Cesare was in charge.” Tremendously, Paolo is now technical director at Milan, where his son Daniel Maldini opened his goalscoring account earlier this season.

“Lee Johnson bagged a couple for dad Gary at Yeovil and Bristol City,” notes Chris Parsons, who also points out that “Luke Summerfield scored for Plymouth while his dad Kevin was assistant manager. Similarly, Frank Lampard scored a few while Frank Snr was assistant at West Ham.” Andrew McGill details the bizarre nature of one of Johnson’s goals at Yeovil … again involving Plymouth. “Lee knocked the ball back to their goalkeeper following an injury but accidentally scored; Gary then ordered his side to let Argyle walk the ball in. The game – a League Cup tie – finished 3-2 to Yeovil after extra time, with Lee scoring a hat-trick.”

Paolo Maldini, right, scored for Italy while his dad, Cesare, was in charge.

Rob Fielding takes us to Hollywood the Potteries. “Dean and Danny Glover at Port Vale. Long-serving defender Dean became the club’s manager in 2008 but it was an unhappy spell marked by fans’ protests against him. As a result, Glover Snr announced he would be stepping down at the end of the 2008-09 season. Some of the dissatisfaction in Dean was his perseverance with his son, Danny, who was proving to, ahem, be not such a lethal weapon up front. However, the pair did manage to end on a high with Glover Jnr scoring the winning goal in his dad’s final game as Vale boss – a 2-1 win over Barnet.”

Jordi Gómez nominates several including Nigel Clough, who scored countless times under Brian at Nottingham Forest and Jordi Cruyff, who bagged 11 goals at Barcelona when his dad, Johan, was manager. Finally, James Morgan highlights a club-trotting father-son duo. “Charlie Stimson has been managed by his father Mark Stimson at Gillingham, Barnet, Thurrock, Waltham Abbey and AFC Hornchurch, scoring at the latter three.”

As we expected you haven’t been shy in sending in more examples. Chris Greenhough writes: “In the early 1990s, J-League commentators would routinely tiptoe around using the full name of a new star signing at Grampus Eight. Unfortunately for the (very inoffensive) Gary Lineker, his first name was uncomfortably similar to the Japanese word for ‘diarrhoea’ – ‘下痢’ (pronounced ‘geh-ree’).” Yes, the connections to this are uncanny but Google Translate appears to tell us that Chris isn’t joking.

“I recall when Celtic played in the 1974 semi-final of the European Cup, Atlético fielded a player called Ufarte. The wonderful commentator, Arthur Montford, insisted on pronouncing his name as Yooferty, denying us all the only hope of a smile on a grim night for football,” writes John B. A number of other readers nominate Nwankwo Kanu.

“I was amazed no one had mentioned Leicester’s Austrian defender Christian Fuchs,” sniggers Mike Devlin. Meanwhile … “TV and radio broadcasters in Scotland around 1999-2000 did their utmost not to cause ‘offence’ when pronouncing the surname of Celtic’s £5m Brazilian flop Rafael Scheidt,” recalls Robbie Devine (and others). And Stig Wallerman points out a name which can offend in two languages. “Swedish commentators had trouble with a Korean player named Kuk, which is the most obscene Swedish word for the male organ. Instead they called him ‘cock’, the Swedish word for a cook.”

Sacked managers of the month: an update

Paul Begley has a very recent example that beats trigger-happy Watford’s dismissal of Vladimir Ivic eight days after scooping a monthly gong. “On 8 November 2021, York City’s Steve Watson was named manager of the month for October – he left five days later, with his injury-hit squad 11th in the National League North.” The official statement read “mutually agreed”, but we can include Watson here as it was widely reported as a sacking following the 0-0 draw with Curzon Ashton that included “ugly scenes” as Watson received abuse from supporters.

Steve Watson, York City manager no more.

Knowledge archive

“While the Sporting B team are second in second tier, the first team is one point outside relegation zone in the top tier. What happens if unthinkable happens?” wondered Daniel Storey on Twitter in January 2013.

We referred you to Annex Five, Article Seven, Subsections One, Four and Five of the Portuguese Competition Regulations, which state (roughly):

i) A ‘B’ Team can never compete on the same competitive level of the club’s main team.

iv) Regardless of the classification obtained by a ‘B’ Team they can never ascend to Liga I. They may, however, be relegation if their league place so determines.

v) In the case of the first team of a club being relegated to Liga II, the ‘B’ Team automatically descend to the division immediately below irrespective of the points obtained during the season in question.

So in the unlikely case of Sporting finishing in the bottom two in the Primera Liga, their poor B team would get booted down a division, regardless of where they finished.

Can you help?

“Has a team ever won the FA Cup (or another cup competition) with just 1-0 wins?” asks Alan Sheridan.

“Declan Rice is now West Ham’s regular captain with a shirt number of 41. Has any other Premier League skipper had a higher squad number?” wonders Alan Fisher.

What last minute subs have made the biggest impact in a match (excluding extra time)? — Derek Brosnan (@DerekBrosnan) November 16, 2021

“When Ipswich Town played Oldham Athletic last weekend, was it the first time that two founder members of the Premier League had met in the FA Cup first round?” muses Tim Edwards.

“Italy played their 19th international of 2021 when they faced Northern Ireland. What’s the record for internationals played in a calendar year by a nation?” enquires George Jones.

A few weeks ago a Slovak Cup game (Podbrezová vs Spartak Trnava) went to penalties. After 3 penalties each the penalty spot was so bad that the referee took the players to the other end, and the shootout resumed. Has this happened before? — Thanos Michael (@thanos_sk) November 16, 2021

“In light of Ben Davies scoring his first goal for Wales in his 68th appearance, I was wondering which outfield player has the most international caps without scoring?” asks Paul.

“What’s the highest level at which a team has had a completely pointless league season – no wins, no draws?” asks Charles Kaneb.

What is the lowest league a game has been postponed because of international call ups? — Jack Gulston (@JackGulston) November 16, 2021

“With Dean Smith newly appointed at Norwich, his first game will be at home to Southampton – two weeks after losing at St Mary’s in his final game as Aston Villa manager,” writes Simon Purkis. “Are there any other examples of a club facing back-to-back games against the same manager in charge of different teams?”