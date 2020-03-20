What Is Sonova Holding's (VTX:SOON) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Sonova Holding (VTX:SOON) shares are down a considerable 37% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 18% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for Sonova Holding

Does Sonova Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Sonova Holding's P/E of 16.66 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Sonova Holding has a lower P/E than the average (28.6) in the medical equipment industry classification.

SWX:SOON Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Sonova Holding will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Sonova Holding, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Sonova Holding's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 51% last year. Even better, EPS is up 24% per year over three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Sonova Holding's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Sonova Holding's net debt is 4.6% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Sonova Holding's P/E Ratio

Sonova Holding has a P/E of 16.7. That's around the same as the average in the CH market, which is 16.2. With only modest debt levels, and strong earnings growth, the market seems to doubt that the growth can be maintained. Given Sonova Holding's P/E ratio has declined from 26.6 to 16.7 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

You might be able to find a better buy than Sonova Holding.

