Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON) Just Released Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Shareholders might have noticed that Sonova Holding AG (VTX:SOON) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.6% to CHF256 in the past week. Sonova Holding reported CHF3.7b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of CHF10.72 beat expectations, being 3.3% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Sonova Holding's 15 analysts is for revenues of CHF3.87b in 2024, which would reflect an okay 3.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be CHF10.87, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CHF3.95b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF11.44 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at CHF252, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Sonova Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF330 and the most bearish at CHF180 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Sonova Holding's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 3.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.7% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Sonova Holding is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Sonova Holding. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Sonova Holding's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF252, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

