Sonos makes amazing speakers—here's how to get one for a big discount in time for the holidays

The Sonos One can be yours for a major discount via the developer's Certified Refurbished sale.

Sonos has impressed us on more than one occasion. Not only do their products deliver quality sound, but their compatibility with popular modern technology like Amazon's Alexa smart assistant make them easy to use. If you're curious to see (and hear) that quality for yourself, but have balked at paying full price, this is the deal for you: Right now, Sonos is hosting a sale on Certified Refurbished speakers.

One of the advantages of Sonos speakers is that if you own more than one, they can be connected via WiFi for a multi-room audio setup, so you can you have your music fill the entire home. If you're concerned about buying refurbished, don't be: These speakers come certified good as new, in brand new packaging and have been thoroughly cleaned and tested by the manufacturer. They're also backed by Sonos' one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

You can improve your TV's sound with the Sonos Beam. The current model of the Beam runs you $449 on the brand's site, but you can get a refurbished version of the previous generation for $259—19% off its regular $319 price tag. The current Beam is our favorite soundbar under $500 for creating what our tester called "creating an immersive soundstage." That clear sound quality comes from its Dolby Atmos technology built into an elegant design.

The Sonos Beam has a slim design and an elegant sound output.

If you're unfamiliar with Sonos' line of speakers, we've found them to rank among the best the competition has to offer. For instance, the Sonos One is one of the best smart speakers we've ever tried thanks to its crisp sound quality and compatibility with Alexa and Google SP Assitant. While the current model is listed for $219, you can get a refurbished first-generation model for $129 ($30 off its list price of $159).

Sonos products usually come with a hefty price tag, so buying refurbished is actually the smart way to go. We're not sure how long this sale will last, and inventory may run out soon, so if you want to get your hands on one of their powerful speakers at a low price, you should act fast.

