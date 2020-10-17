Sonos Beam vs. Sonos Playbar

There is no shortage of choices when it comes to picking out a soundbar, but for anybody who prefers Sonos products, you can’t go wrong with the Sonos Playbar or Sonos Beam. And even though Sonos no longer sells the Playbar — it has been replaced by the new flagship, the Sonos Arc — you can still find it on Amazon and other retailers, which is a good reason to still consider it as you choose a new speaker. Here, then, our focus is on helping you choose between the Sonos Playbar and Sonos Beam. Both soundbars have their upsides and downsides, but selecting between the two can feel like an impossible choice.

If you aren’t sure which one is right for you, we’ve compared the two to see what the differences are.

Price

View photos

Most of us don’t have the luxury of an unlimited budget, so price certainly matters. With the debut of the Sonos Arc, we’ve seen a $100 price reduction with The Sonos Playbar,

now retailing for $575

, while the

Sonos Beam remains at $399

. Why the price difference? At 35 inches wide, the Playbar boasts a total of nine drivers — each with its own dedicated Class-D digital amp — and makes no compromises when it comes room-filling, cinema-grade sound.

The Sonos Beam, on the other hand, strives for a more compact take on the soundbar formula, stretching to just 25 inches wide and with only five drivers and amps.

Even with the Playbar’s reduced price, the Beam is still the most attractive choice for those who are looking to save money. But keep in mind, you can’t expect it to sound as rich or full as its sibling. If your room setup (and your expectations) are a good match for the Sonos Beam, it’s a great choice. But if your room is bigger, you may want to take advantage of the lower price and the extra size and drivers of the Playbar.

Winner:

Sonos Beam





$399 from Amazon

Sound

View photos

You already know that the Playbar is bigger and has more drivers than the Beam, but what does that actually mean in terms of sound? In practice, the Playbar can deliver a wider range of frequencies, at higher volume levels, and with a more effective virtual surround sound. That’s a solid argument in favor of the Playbar for people who put a high priority on getting the best sound for movies and TV.

Both the Playbar and Beam feature Sonos’s speech enhancement software for clearer on-screen dialogue, but the Beam only has a single tweeter to work with; the Playbar has three. Both can be paired with a Sonos Sub (including the recently-launched Gen 3 Sub), and a set of Play:1, Sonos One, Sonos One SL, or Ikea’s Symfonisk speakers to create a 5.1 surround sound setup, but the Playbar’s wider design and more effective center-channel drivers make it the clear choice for home theater enthusiasts.

Story continues