Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Introduces Podiacyn, an All Natural, Over-the-Counter Podiatry Product for Daily Foot Care

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care and dermatological conditions, today announced the launch of PodiacynTM Advanced Everyday Foot Care direct to consumers for over-the-counter use in the United States.

Podiacyn Advanced Everyday Foot Care is intended for the management of foot odors, infections, and irritations, as well as daily foot health and hygiene. Formulated to enhance the body's natural healing process, Podiacyn is clinically-proven to kill bacteria and fungi that cause irritation, infection, pain, itch, redness and odor. Podiacyn's all-natural formulation contains no dyes, fragrances, preservatives or other ingredients that can cause irritation.

Podiacyn has an easy-to-use spray application that dries cleanly with no residue. It is a necessary addition to any first aid kit, gym bag, or backpack, and can be used to kill the bacteria and fungi that can cause athlete's foot after using communal showers in gyms, dorms or campgrounds. Its ease of use will also benefit people with limited mobility who might need an extra boost keeping feet clean between washings.

"We see a great opportunity to bring the benefits of our safe and effective Microcyn technology to podiatric health. The global footcare market is projected to reach $5.4 billion by 2028, up from $3.7 billion in 2021, and we believe our all-natural product, clinically proven to provide relief from foot odor, infections and irritation, will have a piece of this market," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Podiacyn is available to consumers through our website and wholesale to third-party distributors. For more information or to order Podiacyn Advanced Everyday Foot Care, visit our website at https://otc.sonomapharma.com/. For wholesale orders, contact our customer service department at 720-452-9690 or customerservice@sonomapharma.com.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "will be," "develop," "project" and "believe," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™, Microcyn® and PodiacynTM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

