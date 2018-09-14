Sonoma IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads opening practice

motorsport.com

The 2012 series champion beat 2018 title favorite, Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing, by 0.2526sec to set a 1min17.5742sec lap on the Firestone primary tires – an average speed of 110.681mph.

Dixon was 0.55sec ahead of five-time Sonoma polesitter Will Power who – along with Penske-Chevrolet teammate Josef Newgarden - retains a very outside chance of this year’s championship.

They require maximum points – win and leading most laps – along with Dixon to finish lower than 22nd in the 25-car field, and for Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport) to finish lower than ninth.

Simon Pagenaud fans had cause for cautious optimism after FP1, as their man, who has struggled with the 2018 aerokit on road courses all season, clocked fourth fastest time behind Power, a mere 0.0768sec slower.

Both were in a happier state than teammate Newgarden who took no part in the session due to a mechanical issue.

Marco Andretti was fifth for Andretti Autosport, ahead of the second Ganassi-Honda of Ed Jones while Graham Rahal slotted the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda into seventh.

Title contender Rossi was struggling, suffering a spin on the way to eighth fastest time, seven-tenths off his pacesetting teammate and only a fraction ahead of his rookie teammate Zach Veach.

Dale Coyne Racing had three in a row, Sebastien Bourdais leading rookies Pietro Fittipaldi and Santino Ferrucci, while Indy Lights aces Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward – on their official race weekend debut in an IndyCar – were 16th and 24th, 1.25 and 1.6sec off Hunter-Reay’s pace.

James Hinchcliffe suffered two spins in the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda but outpaced Robert Wickens stand-in Carlos Munoz.

Second practice, which includes a chance to run on Firestone’s red alternate compound, begins at 3pm local (Pacific) time.

Sonoma, IndyCar first practice:

1

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1'17.5742

 

110.681

2

9

Scott Dixon

1'17.8268

0.2526

110.322

3

12

Will Power

1'17.8818

0.3076

110.244

4

22

Simon Pagenaud

1'17.9586

0.3844

110.135

5

98

Marco Andretti

1'18.0878

0.5136

109.953

6

10

Ed Jones

1'18.1385

0.5643

109.882

7

15

Graham Rahal

1'18.1665

0.5923

109.842

8

27

Alexander Rossi

1'18.2738

0.6996

109.692

9

26

Zach Veach

1'18.3541

0.7799

109.579

10

18

Sébastien Bourdais

1'18.3709

0.7967

109.556

11

19

Pietro Fittipaldi

1'18.4442

0.8700

109.454

12

39

Santino Ferrucci

1'18.5994

1.0252

109.237

13

21

Spencer Pigot

1'18.7290

1.1548

109.058

14

30

Takuma Sato

1'18.7456

1.1714

109.035

15

5

James Hinchcliffe

1'18.7757

1.2015

108.993

16

88

Colton Herta

1'18.8261

1.2519

108.923

17

60

Jack Harvey

1'18.9310

1.3568

108.779

18

23

Charlie Kimball

1'18.9638

1.3896

108.733

19

14

Tony Kanaan

1'19.0612

1.4870

108.599

20

4

Matheus Leist

1'19.0917

1.5175

108.558

21

6

Carlos Munoz

1'19.0925

1.5183

108.556

22

20

Jordan King

1'19.1632

1.5890

108.459

23

59

Max Chilton

1'19.1739

1.5997

108.445

24

8

Patricio O'Ward

1'19.1898

1.6156

108.423

25

1

Josef Newgarden

no time

-

-

