Sonoco Products Insider Ups Holding By 99% During Year

Looking at Sonoco Products Company's (NYSE:SON ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sonoco Products

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Independent Director Robert Hill for US$560k worth of shares, at about US$56.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$59.71. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Sonoco Products share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Robert Hill.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Sonoco Products Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Sonoco Products. Specifically, insider Ernest Haynes ditched US$67k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Sonoco Products Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Sonoco Products insiders own about US$47m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sonoco Products Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Sonoco Products stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sonoco Products. For example - Sonoco Products has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

