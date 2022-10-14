Sonochemical Coatings Market to Advance at 13.5% CAGR during the Forecast Period, TMR Study
Increasing demand for electronic goods is anticipated to support the expansion of the global sonochemical coatings market during the forecast timeline.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the global sonochemical coatings market size was clocked at US$ 1.93 Bn. The market is expected to progress 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. It is anticipated that by 2031, the global sonochemical coatings market will attain value of US$ 6.03 Bn. The sonochemical coatings market demand analysis projects that a rise in consumer inclination toward eco-friendly chemical coatings will boost the market. Due to its inherent qualities like low toxicity and antibacterial resistance, sonochemical coatings are chosen over standard coatings, and even more so in industries like medical equipment and consumer electronics. I it is anticipated that the market will grow due to growing understanding about the benefits of sonochemical coatings, including their superior finishing and health benefits.
Manufacturers are making substantial investments in the R&D of specialized coatings that can satisfy the unique demands of medical companies. In order to grow their business, diversify their product offerings, and aggressively meet market demand, market players are also absorbing sonochemical coating ingredient manufacturers. In order to make their products more accessible on the market, manufacturers are putting more effort into linking their distribution and production systems.
Sonochemical coatings are a great choice for use in construction and building projects due to their attributes like prolonged life expectancy, resistance to microorganisms, and defense against stains, unpleasant smells, and biofilm development.
Key Findings of Market Report
The use of sonochemical coatings for medical equipment has increased due to greater understanding of HAIs and efforts by government bodies to halt the transmission of these illnesses. Throughout the world, HAIs are the main contributor to death and morbidity.
Rise in consumer awareness of environmentally friendly products has inspired producers from a variety of sectors to create more effective coatings. The market value of sonochemical coatings is anticipated to grow as they become more popular in industries including building & construction, electronics, and also automotive. Demand for environment-friendly coatings from these industries are expected to emerge as a key sonochemical coatings market trends in the near future.
Based on type, in 2021, the zinc oxide (ZnO) category had major sonochemical coatings market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast timeframe. This is explained by ZnO's great effectiveness, lasting effects, low toxicity, and durability. ZnO coatings are becoming more popular in the electronics, medical and healthcare, and various other industries.
Global Sonochemical Coatings Market: Growth Drivers
In 2021, North America held a market share of over 39% in the global sonochemical coatings market. The North America market is anticipated to grow due to the booming construction industry. Such expansion of the construction industry is attributed to the rise in various non-residential development projects like schools, hospitals, and universities.
Global Sonochemical Coatings Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players are
Siansonic Technology Co., Ltd.
Nadetech Innovations
Ultrasonic Systems, Inc.
Optosense LLC
Sonaer Inc.
Noanix Corporation
Global Sonochemical Coatings Market: Segmentation
Type
Zinc Oxide (ZnO)
Silver-Titanium Dioxide (Ag-TiO2)
Prussian Blue Nanoparticles (PB-NPs)
Silicon Dioxide (SiO2)
Copper Oxide (CuO)
Others
Substrate
Cotton
Polyester
Plastic Fibers
Glass
Others
Technology
Solvent-based
Water-based
End use
Medical
Consumer Electronics
Building & Construction
Automotive
Plastic
Textile
Others
