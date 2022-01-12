Sono-Tek Reports Increased Sales and Strong Backlog for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Continues to Expect Record Annual Sales for FY2022

Q3 Sales of $4.4M, Up 15% Year-over-Year; Record Backlog of $6.5M, up 69% from FYE February 28, 2021

MILTON, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine-month periods of fiscal year 2022, ended November 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights (compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted).

Net sales increased 15% to $4,419,000, driven by strong sales to Asia for medical device coating machines and clean energy coating systems.

Gross Profit increased 12% to $2,159,000 due to the increase in sales.

Gross Margin was 48.9% compared with 50.5% for the prior year period due to changes in product mix.

Operating income increased 10% to $491,000 due to the increase in gross profit, partially offset by increases in operating expenses.

Income before taxes increased 9% to $493,000.

Backlog on November 30, 2021 reached another record high of $6,505,000, an increase of 3% compared with backlog of $6,332,000 on August 31, 2021 (the end of the fiscal Q2) and increased 69% compared to backlog of $3,851,000 on February 28, 2021 (the end of fiscal year 2021).

Nine Month Fiscal 2022 Highlights (compared with the first nine months of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted)

Net Sales increased 13% to $12,134,000, primarily driven by sales of several recently developed new products for the medical market as well as continued expansion of Sono-Tek systems used in the clean energy sector.

Gross Profit increased 18% to $6,057,000 due to higher sales and a favorable product mix.

Gross Margin expanded 230 basis points to 49.9% primarily due to a favorable product mix and lower than expected warranty and installation costs.

Operating Income increased 54% to $1,282,000 due to the increase in gross profit, partially offset by increases in operating expenses.

Income before taxes increased 50% to $1,295,000, excluding the benefit from PPP loan forgiveness of $1.0 million.

As of November 30, 2021, the Company had no outstanding debt.

Cash and marketable securities were $10,184,000 on November 30, 2021, an increase of $1,537,000 from February 28, 2021, nearly half of which was due to an increase in customer deposits of $729,000, bringing total deposits to $1,896,000 at November 30, 2021. The increase in customer deposits is primarily due to our record backlog and the growing percentage of orders for costly, complex systems in the backlog.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of FY2022, Sono-Tek expects double digit sales growth over the comparable period of the prior fiscal year.

Sono-Tek anticipates double digit sales growth for FY2022, and continues to expect the highest annual sales in corporate history for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022.

Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Sono-Tek had an excellent third quarter with sales and net income growth of 15% and 10%, respectively. This was the third consecutive quarter of sales increases and strong results in backlog, margins, and net income, which were achieved against the backdrop of an uncertain global environment with limited travel for sales and service personnel and the continuing impact of supply chain issues on our production schedules. We correctly anticipated this issue and deployed some of the Company’s significant cash reserves to purchase additional key inventory items earlier in the fiscal year. We also utilized creative hiring approaches and higher compensation to offset the shortage of labor that developed and leveraged Sono-Tek’s strong IT infrastructure to engage with customers on a virtual basis when in-person visits were not feasible.”

“We ended the third quarter with $10.2 million in cash, no debt and reached another record for backlog of $6.5 million, reflecting the high activity levels in our development labs. Sales for the fourth quarter of FY2022 are expected to increase by double digits over the comparable period last year. For the full fiscal year, ending February 28, 2022, we continue to expect to report the highest annual sales in corporate history.”

“Sono-Tek’s multi-year financial gains stem from the strategic shift in the Company’s business model that was initiated several years ago, expanding its product line to provide higher value complete machine solutions and larger subsystems to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). These product advancements are supported by a high level of application engineering expertise from our specialized staff, in combination with the Company’s globally located process development labs. Looking ahead, we believe that the gains from this shift will continue to be realized as we continue to invest significant resources to further enhance our market diversity with new and expanded applications for Sono-Tek’s unique ultrasonic coating systems,” concluded Dr. Coccio.

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2022 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

($ in thousands)

Nine Months Ended November 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % Net Sales $ 12,134 $ 10,736 1,398 13% Gross Profit $ 6,057 $ 5,112 945 18% Gross Margin 49.9% 47.6% Operating Income $ 1,282 $ 832 450 54% Operating Margin 10.6% 7.8% Net Income $ 1,987 $ 666 1,321 198% Net Margin 16.4% 6.2%

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended November 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % Net Sales $ 4,419 $ 3,827 592 15% Gross Profit $ 2,159 $ 1,931 228 12% Gross Margin 48.9% 50.5% Operating Income $ 491 $ 447 44 10% Operating Margin 11% 12% Net Income $ 376 $ 320 56 18% Net Margin 8.5% 8.4%



Third Quarter FY2022 Financial Overview

Fiscal third quarter net sales were $4,419,000, up 15% from the third quarter of last year.

Sales of multi-axis coating systems were strong, increasing $1.5 million or 118% year-over-year, driven by continued demand for membrane coating systems used in fuel cells and carbon capture applications in the alternative clean energy sector as well as sales of new medical device coating systems, including a newly developed full system solution for drug delivery coating onto a consumable medical device that shipped to China.

Integrated coatings systems sales decreased by $1.0 million or 94% in the third quarter. This was due to the shipments of two large orders in last year’s third quarter -- for a textile coating machine and a solar cell coating machine -- neither of which repeated in the current period.

The micro-electronics market also dipped in the third quarter. However, this market sector is expected to rebound in the current fourth quarter due to the planned delivery of a large six-axis robot for the semiconductor industry that is scheduled to ship by the end of Sono-Tek’s fiscal year in February.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, approximately 78% of sales originated outside of the United States and Canada compared with 70% in the prior year period.

Strong sales in Q3 fiscal 2022 were primarily driven from sales to APAC, reflecting the continuing transition of several countries emerging from COVID-19 lockdowns to bring their manufacturing operations back online. APAC shipments during the third quarter included two significant fuel cell membrane coating systems that were sold to different customers in South Korea that together totaled over $550,000, as well as continued strong demand for Sono-Tek’s balloon catheter coating systems that were sold into several different regions of APAC.

At quarter end, backlog was a record high of $6,505,000, an increase of 3% compared with backlog of $6,332,000 on August 31, 2021 (the end of the fiscal Q2) and increased 69% compared to backlog of $3,851,000 on February 28, 2021 (the end of fiscal year 2021).

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Gross Profit increased 12% to $2,159,000 due to the increase in sales. Gross Margin was 48.9% compared with 50.5% for the prior year period due to increased sales of products with lower sales margins, and an increase in overseas sales which are typically sold through our international distribution partners at distributor discounted prices.

Operating income increased 9.8% to $491,000 compared with $447,000 for the prior year period primarily due to growth in revenue and gross profit. Operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 11.1% compared with 11.7% in the prior year period.

Net income for the third quarter was $376,000, an increase of 17.5%, compared with $320,000 for the prior year period. The increase is a result of the increase in operating income combined with a decrease in income taxes. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.02 compared with $0.02 for the prior year period. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding totaled 15,654,936 compared to 15,583,089 for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at November 30, 2021 were $10.2 million, an increase of $1.6 million from February 28, 2021, the end of fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily the result of growth in the current period’s net income and noncash charges partially offset by purchases of equipment.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter totaled $285,000 and were directed to ongoing upgrades of the Company’s manufacturing and development lab facilities. Sono-Tek anticipates that capital expenditures will total approximately $300,000 - $350,000 for fiscal year 2022.

At November 30, 2021, the Company had no debt on its balance sheet.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com .

SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

November 30, 2021 February 28, (Unaudited) 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,833,804 $ 4,084,078 Marketable securities 3,349,962 4,563,470 Accounts receivable (less allowance of $56,123) 1,563,460 1,757,802 Inventories, net 2,799,763 2,611,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 139,856 151,316 Total current assets 14,686,845 13,167,772 Land 250,000 250,000 Buildings, net 1,501,369 1,575,135 Equipment, furnishings and building improvements, net 1,114,606 1,075,190 Intangible assets, net 80,875 95,456 Deferred tax asset 236,120 259,838 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,869,815 $ 16,423,391 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 876,283 $ 1,294,483 Accrued expenses 1,733,451 1,750,916 Customer deposits 1,895,671 1,166,541 Income taxes payable 142,517 53,567 Total current liabilities 4,647,922 4,265,507 Deferred tax liability 183,011 205,562 Long term debt, less current maturities - 1,001,640 Total liabilities 4,830,933 5,472,709 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 15,699,719 and 15,452,656 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 156,997 154,527 Additional paid-in capital 9,163,979 9,064,994 Accumulated earnings 3,717,906 1,731,161 Total stockholders’ equity 13,038,882 10,950,682 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 17,869,815 $ 16,423,391

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

November 30, Three Months Ended

November 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 12,134,336 $ 10,736,327 $ 4,419,401 $ 3,827,142 Cost of Goods Sold 6,077,645 5,624,002 2,260,874 1,896,516 Gross Profit 6,056,691 5,112,325 2,158,527 1,930,626 Operating Expenses Research and product development costs 1,243,513 1,241,739 417,300 406,799 Marketing and selling expenses 2,349,607 2,154,956 845,362 765,969 General and administrative costs 1,181,502 883,384 405,280 311,130 Total Operating Expenses 4,774,622 4,280,079 1,667,942 1,483,898 Operating Income 1,282,069 832,246 490,585 446,728 Interest Expense - (23,949 ) - (6,245 ) Interest and Dividend Income 13,367 26,953 2,367 1,470 Other Income - 30,343 - 10,824 Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness 1,005,372 - - - Income Before Income Taxes 2,300,808 865,593 492,952 452,777 Income Tax Expense 314,063 199,424 116,783 132,299 Net Income $ 1,986,745 $ 666,169 $ 376,169 $ 320,478 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 15,541,247 15,420,787 15,622,721 15,440,673 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 15,572,424 15,547,604 15,654,936 15,583,089

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Unaudited Nine Months Ended

November 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income $ 1,986,745 $ 666,169 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 333,729 350,043 Stock based compensation expense 92,680 26,973 Inventory reserve (3,919 ) 54,000 Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness (1,005,372) - Deferred tax expense 23,718 (89,304) Decrease (Increase) in: Accounts receivable 194,342 (744,282) Inventories (184,738 ) (119,211) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,460 27,071 (Decrease) Increase in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (431,934 ) 193,317 Customer deposits 729,130 133,423 Income taxes payable 66,400 214,725 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,812,241 712,924 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements (284,798 ) (327,180 ) Capital expenditure grant proceeds - 100,000 Sale of marketable securities 1,213,508 993,724 Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities 928,710 766,544 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,775 - Proceeds from note payable - 1,001,640 Repayment of long term debt - (126,650 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 8,775 874,990 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,749,726 2,354,458 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Beginning of period 4,084,078 3,659,551 End of period $ 6,833,804 $ 6,014,009 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE: Interest paid $ - $ 20,573 Income Taxes Paid $ 224,002 $ 74,004

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SONO-TEK CORPORATION

PRODUCT, MARKET, AND GEOGRAPHIC SALES

(Unaudited)

Product Sales

Three Months Ended

November 30, Change Nine Months Ended

November 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Fluxing Systems $ 104,000 $ 242,000 (138,000 ) (57% ) $ 579,000 $ 680,000 (101,000) (15% ) Integrated Coating Systems 60,000 1,071,000 (1,011,000 ) (94% ) 780,000 2,920,000 (2,140,000) (73% ) Multi-Axis Coating Systems 2,721,000 1,249,000 1,472,000 118% 6,692,000 4,147,000 2,545,000 61% OEM Systems 637,000 523,000 114,000 22% 1,808,000 1,177,000 631,000 54% Other 897,000 742,000 155,000 21% 2,275,000 1,812,000 463,000 26% TOTAL $ 4,419,000 $ 3,827,000 592,000 15% $ 12,134,000 $ 10,736,000 1,398,000 13%

Market Sales

Three Months Ended

November 30, Change Nine Months Ended

November 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Electronics/Microelectronics $ 898,000 $ 1,455,000 (557,000) (38% ) $ 4,605,000 $ 4,504,000 101,000 2% Medical 1,604,000 831,000 773,000 93% 3,418,000 2,484,000 934,000 38% Alternative Energy 1,459,000 783,000 676,000 86% 2,848,000 2,004,000 844,000 42% Emerging R&D and Other 256,000 207,000 49,000 24% 691,000 723,000 (32,000 ) (4%) Industrial 202,000 551,000 (349,000) (63%) 572,000 1,021,000 (449,000) (44% ) TOTAL $ 4,419,000 $ 3,827,000 592,000 15% $ 12,134,000 $ 10,736,000 1,398,000 13%

Geographic Sales

Three Months Ended

November 30, Change Nine Months Ended

November 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % U.S. & Canada $ 988,000 $ 1,165,000 (177,000) (15% ) $ 3,769,000 $ 4,076,000 (307,000) (8% ) Asia Pacific (APAC) 1,901,000 1,039,000 862,000 83% 4,754,000 3,416,000 1,338,000 39% Europe, Middle East, Asia (EMEA) 1,287,000 1,216,000 71,000 6% 2,723,000 2,414,000 309,000 13% Latin America 243,000 407,000 (164,000 ) (40% ) 888,000 830,000 58,000 7% TOTAL $ 4,419,000 $ 3,827,000 592,000 15% $ 12,134,000 $ 10,736,000 1,398,000 13%



