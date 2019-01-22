Sonny Gray trade grades: Three-team trade contains plenty of ifs, but good deal overall

Whether "It's Always Sonny in New York" to "WGRAY in Cincinnati," the Sonny Gray show in the Big Apple has officially been canceled.

The series that lasted just a season and a half in the Bronx came to an end on January 21, with the Yankees shipping the beleaguered starter to Cincinnati for Shed Long, in turn trading Long to Seattle for outfielder Josh Stowers.

It was an unfortunate, ugly, public divorce to a rocky marriage, one that ended with Yankees general manager Brian Cashman making it known to the world he was actively shopping Gray and planned to move him ASAP.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Top 79 free agents

On the other side, the Reds get a pitcher who was very good just two seasons ago and still on the good side of 30. While there's some risk involved for Cincinnati, they seem devoted to picking up pitching reclamation projects. Not only that, but Gray is reunited with his college pitching coach, a working relationship that is sure to benefit him.

Here's how the sides made out.

Yankees: C

Here's the thing about the Yankees: this trade particularly hurts because they traded away three top prospects to get Gray in 2017, who was expected to help bolster the rotation and be a solid No. 2 or a 1A-type behind Luis Severino. Unfortunately for the Bombers, it just didn't work out that way.

That trade was a slam dunk in 2017, because the Yankees needed help to reinforce the rotation in a potential bid for a championship and getting someone as young and talented as Gray was a real no brainer at the time. Maybe he wasn't an ace, but behind Severino, the assumption was that Gray would flourish.

Story continues

So the fact that the Yankees traded Gray for a spare outfield part after dealing three top prospects to get him is a mark of how desperate the team was to move on from him. For a pitching-starved organization, that's rough, and with a few question marks in the rotation — Masahiro Tanaka's elbow health, CC Sabathia's age (and heart issues), Luis Severino's second-half swoons — not even giving Gray some run as a fourth or fifth starter is confusing and seemingly counterproductive.

MORE: White Sox discussing deal for Joc Pederson

The Yankees get Josh Stowers from Seattle, a 21-year-old center fielder who doesn't crack MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospect list. With the Yankees dealing Blake Rutherford, Dustin Fowler, Billy McKinney and Jorge Mateo all in the last two years, they could use the organizational depth in the outfield. MLB Pipeline says Stowers could be pushed to left field in the future with his lack of power and below average arm.

It seems like the Yankees could have gotten a bit more — even with the compensation pick they'll be getting from the Reds — considering Gray's team control, age and track record, even if he wasn't great in New York.

Reds: B

It's really difficult to look past Gray's season and a half of mediocrity in pinstripes, but it's also very difficult to look past what Gray was before his time in the Bronx.

Gray finished third in Cy Young voting in 2015 before having a very bad year in 2016. He rebounded in 2017, pitching to a 3.55 ERA before being shipped to the Yankees in a big-time trade. In Oakland, he pitched to a 3.42 ERA (3.56 FIP), very respectable numbers which made him a coveted trade chip during his time.

The risk of acquiring Gray is that he now has to pitch in the Great American Bandbox; Gray's HR/FB% was 8.1 percent in 2018, third highest of his career, while his 9.6 percent mark in 2017 with the A's and Yankees is the second highest. Those numbers have all been trending upward in the last three seasons, as well.

The good news for Cincinnati is that Gray's issues in New York weren't injury or mechanically related, a label that followed him in Oakland. In fact, reuniting him with his college pitching coach Derek Johnson should only help.

Shedding Long to get Gray while Nick Senzel is the second baseman of the future for Cincinnati is a move that makes plenty of sense for the Reds. Also locking up Gray to a fairly team friendly contract is wise, as well. (Remember the Homer Bailey deal? The Reds aren't scared to make that kind of signing.)

If the Reds can jumpstart Gray's career, then it's a very good move for them. The reported $30 million extension the Reds gave Gray over the next three years is a discount — if Sonny can keep the clouds away.

Mariners: Uh?

It wouldn't be a trade if it wasn't Jerry Dipoto, right? I mean, Dipoto has been the master of the deal for some time now, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see him linked in yet another trade.

The Mariners gave up their 10th-ranked prospect to get the Reds' seventh-ranked prospect, as Long has a better projected future than Stowers. So that's a pretty good move for Seattle, all things considered.

The Mariners continue their roster reimagining, getting another young infield prospect who didn't crack MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects. With Jarred Kelenic in the mix now, Stowers was likely blocked in the process and an expendable piece. Sure, Mariners. Do you.

Long is likely an MLB player one day, though his numbers were pretty down in 2018 with Double A Pensacola. The 2018 ETA is pushed back just a bit, but scouting reports suggest that Long's ability to make contact and hit for power from the left side are all legitimate, and he should be a major league player sooner rather than later.

Overall: Incomplete

It's tough to put an incomplete grades on these deals but that's exactly what it is. Between Gray's unknown effectiveness and the future of the two prospects up in the air, it's not easy to put an overall grade on it.

The Yankees course corrected and admitted fault with the Gray signing while the Reds are hoping they can restart Gray's career, something risky but I believe is a safe bet. The Mariners are doing Mariner things, but get a soon-to-be major leaguer out of it.