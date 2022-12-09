Sonny Dykes, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson receive national awards

TCU coach Sonny Dykes and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson received major honors at the College Football Awards show on ESPN Thursday night.

Dykes was selected as the Home Depot Coach of the Year while Hodges-Tomlinson won the Jim Thorpe Award.

In his first season as head coach, Dykes led TCU to the College Football Playoffs as the No. 3 seed. The Horned Frogs went 12-1 and reached the Big 12 championship game after being picked to finish seventh in the preseason Big 12 media poll.

“It’s quite an honor. Really this is a team award. This award indicative of our players and our team and our coaching staff,” Dykes said.

The Thorpe Award is given annually to the nation’s best defensive back. Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of former TCU star and NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, adds another honor to a storied career.

“My competitive nature, I want to compete every play, every down,” Hodges-Tomlinson said when asked what separates his game from defensive backs.

The senior made first-team All-Big 12 for the third straight season after defending 11 passes and grabbing three interceptions.

“God has blessed me with these abilities and gave me a great team and staff this season,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “I just wanted to take it to the fullest.”

Dykes was also named Coach of the Year by Walter Camp and the unanimous Big 12 Coach of the Year. TCU is the first team from Texas to make it to the playoffs and just the second team that started the season unranked to make the final four.

“The thing we tried to do from day one is really get to know our players and make sure they know we care about them off the field,” Dykes said. “We had some good players, that’s really what it comes down to. As a coach we’re only as good as our players and we have a whole bunch of good ones at TCU.”

Hodges-Tomlinson has generated solid buzz for the NFL Draft after a standout career at TCU. He became the second Horned Frog to win the Thorpe as Trevon Moehrig won in 2020. He credited his uncle for helping me be in this position.

“The biggest advice he’s given me is just being consistent,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “Everyone can have a great game, a great season. It’s all about continuously doing it and that’s been my approach going into every season.”

Earlier in the show, Max Duggan received the Davey O’Brien award as the nation’s top quarterback. Offensive guard Steve Avila was named a Walter Camp All-American.