Sonnet, Adidas post PWHPA Showcase wins

ARLINGTON, Va. — Team Adidas and Team Sonnet were winners on Saturday in the four-team Washington Capitals' Professional Women's Hockey Players Association Showcase.

Team Sonnet defeated Scotiabank 3-2 as Hilary Knight scored two power-play goals, while Claire Thompson netted a single. Hannah Brandt chipped in with two assists in the 2022-23 Secret Dream Gap Tour event.

Nicole Kosta and Natalie Spooner scored for Team Scotiabank, which went 0-for-3 on the power play. Team Sonnet was 2-for-3 with the man advantage.

Team Sonnet outshot Team Scotiabank 38-37.

Team Adidas defeated Team Harvey's 3-1. Sarah Nurse, Kayla Vespa and Laura Stacey (empty net) scored for the winners.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored for Team Harvey's, who were outshot 29-21.

The PWHPA also announced its award winners on Saturday night for the 2022-23 season.

Kendall Coyne Schofield of Team Adidas won the Humanitarian Award, given to the player in addition to outstanding hockey skills, promotes the sport through community, school or other avenues.

Marie-Philip Poulin of Team Harvey's was named Forward of the Year, while Defender of the Year honours went to Lee Stecklein of Team Harvey's.

Goaltender of the Year is Ann-Renee Desbiens of Team Harvey's, while Coach of the Year is Kori Cheverie of Team Harvey's.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press