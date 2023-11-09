Sonida Senior Living, Inc.'s (NYSE:SNDA) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Healthcare industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1x, Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.3x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Sonida Senior Living's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Revenue has risen firmly for Sonida Senior Living recently, which is pleasing to see. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Sonida Senior Living?

Sonida Senior Living's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 8.6% last year. Still, lamentably revenue has fallen 48% in aggregate from three years ago, which is disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 7.2% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's understandable that Sonida Senior Living's P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

What Does Sonida Senior Living's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

It's no surprise that Sonida Senior Living maintains its low P/S off the back of its sliding revenue over the medium-term. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

