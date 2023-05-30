Sonic manager hospitalized in attack over hot dog with jalapenos, Oklahoma police say

A group of four went to Sonic Drive-In and ordered a hot dog and some jalapeno poppers while in the drive-thru, according to authorities in Oklahoma.

But the group actually received a hot dog topped with jalapenos at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, the Tulsa Police Department said. Two of the customers “became very upset.”

One of the men got into a disagreement with one of the fast food workers, police said, and the restaurant’s manager got involved.

At some point, the manager stopped the man from trying to get inside the restaurant, which is closed to customers, according to a Facebook post from police.

The man responded by dragging the manager outside, punching him multiple times and then body slamming him to the ground, officials said. He then continued punching the manager, according to police.

One of the female customers “saw the fight happening and decided to take part,” authorities said.

She “began throwing punches in the direction of the fight, however, she ended up hitting the other suspect more than she hit the victim,” according to the news release.

The fight was captured on video, police said.

Police tracked the two suspects down at a Tulsa apartment complex, and they were arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery.

The manager was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries, police said.

