‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Trailer Sees Tails and Idris Elba’s Knuckles Join the Fight (Video)

Gotta go fast! The “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” trailer is here, and it gives the first look at Sonic’s buddies Tails and Knuckles joining in the fight against Jim Carrey’s evil Doctor Robotnik.

While Ben Schwartz is returning as the voice of Sonic, the voice casting for both Tails and Knuckles is exciting, with none other than Idris Elba voicing the tough red echidna Knuckles and Colleen Villard voicing Tails, reprising her voice work as the flying fox that she’s had since 2010 across games and shows in the Sega franchise.

Jeff Fowler is also returning to direct the sequel working from a screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington.

Today’s forecast calls for a 100% chance of adventure. Check out the new trailer for #SonicMovie2 and see it only in theatres April 8, 2022. pic.twitter.com/1DlfvwHdsF — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 10, 2021

James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore and Jim Carrey all star in the film alongside the CGI heroes.

The first “Sonic the Hedgehog” opened in theaters in February 2020, not long before the pandemic hit and shut down theaters for months. And in that time it set records for a video game movie adaptation at the box office and brought in $319.7 million worldwide. All of that success came after fans slammed the hedgehog’s design and demanded that the studio make changes. So there’s for sure excitement to see how other beloved characters from the Sega video games look on screen.

Paramount Pictures will release “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” in theaters on April 8, 2022. Check out the first trailer above, and you can also see a poster for the film below: