Sonic the Hedgehog 2: First reactions see critics ‘losing their minds’ over sequel

Louis Chilton
·2 min read

The first critical reactions to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are in – and it’s fair to say the word is promising.

An adaptation of Sega’s hit video game franchise and a sequel to 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog, the film sees Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Jim Carrey reprise their roles as Sonic, Tom Wachowski and Doctor Eggman respectively.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also introduces Idris Elba and Colleen O’Shaughnessey to the main cast.

Elba plays the fighting echidna Knuckles, who features here as the film’s antagonist, while O’Shaughnessey plays Sonic’s friend Tails, a role she has also voiced in several Sonic games.

While no full-length reviews of the film have been published yet, some critics have shared their verdicts on the film on social media.

Screen Rant’s Ash Crosson wrote: “#SonicMovie2 is a worthy successor. The kids in my theatre were howling. It has all the winks, nods, nostalgia and laughs fans of the first movie could ever want, and feels more loyal to its game roots than ever.”

Geeks of Color’s Dorian Parks wrote: “#SonicMovie2 is a real love letter to the blue blur. It takes everything you liked about the first film and gives you so much more. #Tails and #Knuckles are fantastic additions and Jim Carrey as #Robotnik is even more unhinged!

“#SonicMovie2 is EVERYTHING I wanted filled with moments I didn’t know I was allowed to ask for,” wrote Dana Abercrombie. “It makes the first #Sonic look like child’s play.

“I witnessed children & adult collectively losing their minds. Overall, it made my heart smile, and I can’t wait for the sequel.”

“#SonicTheHedgehog 2 is a sonic blast of nostalgic fun,” wrote Mike Reyes. “Quite a bit more lore & extension of Sonic 1’s story than I expected, which is fantastic.

“Knuckles and Tails make for beautiful additions to the cast. And the surprises this movie had ready to go blew me away.”

The film is released in cinemas on 1 April.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • The NHL needs more celebrity jerseys, not less

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.&nbsp;

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Nashville's Josi, Winnipeg's Connor, Arizona's Crouse named NHL's stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28