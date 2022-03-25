Sonic the Hedgehog 2: First reactions see critics ‘losing their minds’ over sequel

The first critical reactions to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are in – and it’s fair to say the word is promising.

An adaptation of Sega’s hit video game franchise and a sequel to 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog, the film sees Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Jim Carrey reprise their roles as Sonic, Tom Wachowski and Doctor Eggman respectively.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also introduces Idris Elba and Colleen O’Shaughnessey to the main cast.

Elba plays the fighting echidna Knuckles, who features here as the film’s antagonist, while O’Shaughnessey plays Sonic’s friend Tails, a role she has also voiced in several Sonic games.

While no full-length reviews of the film have been published yet, some critics have shared their verdicts on the film on social media.

Screen Rant’s Ash Crosson wrote: “#SonicMovie2 is a worthy successor. The kids in my theatre were howling. It has all the winks, nods, nostalgia and laughs fans of the first movie could ever want, and feels more loyal to its game roots than ever.”

Geeks of Color’s Dorian Parks wrote: “#SonicMovie2 is a real love letter to the blue blur. It takes everything you liked about the first film and gives you so much more. #Tails and #Knuckles are fantastic additions and Jim Carrey as #Robotnik is even more unhinged!

“#SonicMovie2 is EVERYTHING I wanted filled with moments I didn’t know I was allowed to ask for,” wrote Dana Abercrombie. “It makes the first #Sonic look like child’s play.

“I witnessed children & adult collectively losing their minds. Overall, it made my heart smile, and I can’t wait for the sequel.”

I’ve seen #SonicMovie2 and I already miss it!!!! — Jeffrey Vega (@jeffreyvega) March 24, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is The Godfather Part II of Sonic the Hedgehog movies — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) March 24, 2022

Just saw #SonicTheHedgehog 2 and it’s a love letter to video game lovers. Had a ton of fun with it. Unlike a lot of blockbusters the 3rd act is bananas and the strongest of the film. @JimCarrey reigns supreme. #Sonic @sonic_hedgehog pic.twitter.com/vlEckpuhgl — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) March 24, 2022

“#SonicTheHedgehog 2 is a sonic blast of nostalgic fun,” wrote Mike Reyes. “Quite a bit more lore & extension of Sonic 1’s story than I expected, which is fantastic.

“Knuckles and Tails make for beautiful additions to the cast. And the surprises this movie had ready to go blew me away.”

The film is released in cinemas on 1 April.