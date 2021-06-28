Sonia Gandhi to decide new Congress Legislature Party leader for Uttarakhand

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI)

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A meeting of the Uttarakhand Congress Legislative party was held in New Delhi on Monday to decide the new Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader for Uttarakhand.

Devender Yadav, Congress Incharge, Uttarakhand told ANI, "In the meeting, it was unanimously decided to request Congress party interim President Sonia Gandhi to decide the new Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader for the State."

The meeting was attended by Uttarakhand Congress in-charge, co-in charge and MLAs.

Uttrakhand Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav also tweeted after the meeting

"Held a meeting of @INCUttarakhand Legislative Party to decide the new CLP leader for the State after the sudden demise of #IndiraHridyesh ji. It was unanimously decided to request Hon'ble @INCIndia President #SmtSoniaGandhi Ji to decide the same", he tweeted.

The post is vacant after the passing away of Indira Hridayesh, who was the CLP leader in the Assembly. (ANI)