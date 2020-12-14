Sonia Baudelot confirme un autre candidat

Christian Le Bouc, qui tentera de se faire élire dans Laval-les-Îles en 2021, est le troisième candidat à rejoindre les rangs d’Action Laval depuis que Sonia Baudelot en est la cheffe.

«L’esprit entrepreneur de Christian Le Bouc et sa connaissance étendue du milieu des affaires nous permettront de mieux connecter avec nos commerçants et nos entreprises de Laval afin de leur offrir des solutions viables et adaptées à leurs besoins», a-t-elle déclaré par voie de communiqué, le 10 décembre.

Diplômé en gestion d’entreprises numériques et multimédia, son expérience professionnelle serait «surtout liée à la gestion et au développement des affaires, les projets informatiques, la vente et au marketing». Le parti souligne également qu’il a «travaillé au sein de grands groupes au Canada et à l’international […] dirigé une entreprise du domaine de l’alimentation [et] a été membre de nombreuses chambres de commerce au Québec».

Dans la région, M. Le Bouc a présidé dans le passé aux destinées du conseil d’administration du Comité des sports Delta de Laval et siégé au conseil du Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Laval.

«Les citoyens de Laval attendent de leurs conseillers des solutions concrètes à leurs enjeux quotidiens. C’est un changement important qu’il faut opérer à Laval et je souhaite faire partie de ce changement», a-t-il déclaré.

Ces deux dernières semaines, Sonia Baudelot, qui a pris les rênes d’Action Laval le 5 novembre, avait annoncé les candidatures de Marc Patrick Roy (L’Orée-des-Bois) et Yanie Langevin Charbonneau (Marc-Aurèle-Fortin).

Stéphane St-Amour, Initiative de journalisme local, Courrier Laval

