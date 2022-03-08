Songwriters Hall of Fame Confirms 2022 Date: Mariah Carey, Pharrell, Eurythmics Among Honorees

It’s been a long time coming — two years, in fact — but the Songwriters Hall of Fame has confirmed that its twice-pandemic delayed 51 Annual Induction & Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at its longtime location, the Marriott Marquis New York’s Times Square.

The 2022 date, originally set for June 10, 2020, will induct previously announced songwriters, Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), Ernie Isley / Marvin Isley / O’Kelly Isley / Ronald Isley / Rudolph Isley / Chris Jasper (the Isley Brothers), Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams / Chad Hugo (the Neptunes), Rick Nowels and William “Mickey” Stevenson. Master songwriter Paul Williams will be receiving the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award and Universal Music Publishing Chairman-CEO Jody Gerson will receive the Abe Olman Publisher Award.

Full biographies and a complete list of inductees are available on the Songwriters Hall of Fame website at https://www.songhall.org.

In an industry filled with awards shows, the Songwriters Hall of Fame is unique — naturally enough, it’s always about the songs, so every year it inducts superstars alongside lesser-known people who write superstar-level songs. In the most recent ceremony in 2019, Globally recognized figures like Missy Elliott and Yusuf/ Cat Stevens were inducted with legendary singer-songwriters who penned hits for themselves and others — John Prine and Tom T. Hall — and behind-the-scenes hitmakers like Dallas Austin (TLC’s “Unpretty,” Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine”) and Jack Tempchin (the Eagles’ “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” Glenn Frey’s “You Belong to the City”).

Most enjoyable of all, the ceremony delivers superstar talent, often in completely unique settings, every year: In 2019 Justin Timberlake, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews and Sara Bareilles performed; in 2018 it was Neil Diamond, Ariana Grande, John Mellencamp and Usher, and Mariah Carey gave a hilarious speech inducting Jermaine Dupri; in 2011 the show ended with Billy Joel and Garth Brooks singing a duet in matching black cowboy hats. (Head here for a full recap of the 2019 show and more on the annual ceremony.)

