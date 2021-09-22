New Songwriter Gail Taylor at Sixty-Five is Releasing Her Third Country Music Single “Staying Young” - October 1st, 2021 on International Day of Older Persons

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gail Taylor, a Canadian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and songwriter is excited to announce the third release of her Five-Single Country Music Series. The inspirational, “feel-good” tune is called “Staying Young” and reflects the attitude she used to reinvent herself as a musician at an age when others are winding down. The release date of October 1st, is an appreciation of the contributions that old people make to society.



The song was written to inspire others to smile and enjoy the moment and most importantly, follow your dreams no matter what stage you are at in life. Gail, at age 65 lives by her own lyrics as she moves confidently into her new calling in the music industry after a lifelong career in finance. The new musician began sharing her outgoing personality and song writing talents with the world under the stage name "Gail T as Charged."

“Staying Young” is the third release in a Five-Single Country Music Series. Gail collaborates with musicians creating and publishing originals like the first two releases of the series “Love for Country Music” and “Dreamin’ Bout the Good Life”. Each song in the series carries a message derived from her personal life experience that she hopes will inspire and motivate.

The foundation of Gail’s music journey is built on the philosophy that music can transform and positively impact individuals and communities. Gail plans to give back with her music, her foundation and her advocacy for mental health programs dealing with addiction.

Her message stems around the belief that reinventing ourselves can be challenging but rewarding. Her message and energy are synonymous with advocating and inspiring people to become their best selves. In a recent interview with CBC Gail was asked what advice she has to give for those who are thinking about taking the leap and doing what they really dream of. “Go for it!” Gail responded, “We only go around once, and I really think that it’s worth giving it a shot.”

Story continues

Contact Gail Taylor for full press kit at 587-987-2837 or gailtaylor@gailtaylormusic.com

www.gailtaylormusic.com

Listen to Staying Young promo on YouTube

Full mp3 and mp4 video available upon request

Follow Gail Taylor Music and Gail T as Charged on Facebook

Follow Gail Tylor Music and Gail T as Charged on Instagram



