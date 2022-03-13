Songs of Tina Turner, Alanis Morrissette and ‘Frozen’ headline DPAC’s upcoming season

Tomorrow.

You oughta know.

Let it go.

We don’t need another hero.

You might hum at least one of these catchy musical refrains in the coming year as the Durham Performing Arts Center presents “Annie,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Disney’s Frozen” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” in the 2022-23 Broadway season.

DPAC announced their new season of touring Broadway productions Saturday with a lineup that features numerous buzzy and award-winning musicals. Some are jukebox musicals, featuring the catalogs of musical superstars Tina Turner (“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”) and Alanis Morisette (“Jagged Little Pill”).

Here is the full list and scheduled dates:

▪ “Disney’s Frozen”: Sept. 14-Oct. 2. The musical based on the wildly popular animated film with songs from the movie, plus additional numbers.

▪ “Annie”: Oct. 18-23. The classic musical features scrappy orphan Annie who finds love with an adoptive family (and a scrappy dog, too).

▪ “Hairspray”: Nov. 15-20. Teenage Tracy Turnblad turns Baltimore on its well coiffed head as she seeks to desegregate a popular televised dance show. She couldn’t stop the beat if she tried.

▪ “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”: Jan. 3-8, 2023. It goes without saying that Turner is simply the best. Unlike some jukebox musicals, this production doesn’t just feature Turner’s songs set to a fictional story. This one provides the soundtrack to Turner’s life as she triumphs over adversity.

▪ “Jagged Little Pill”: Feb. 28-March 5, 2023. Alanis Morissette’s classics, including “Ironic,” “You Learn” and “Hand in My Pocket,” provide the backdrop to this Tony Award-winning show based on the album of the same name.

▪ “Beetlejuice”: April 11-16, 2023. The musical is based on Tim Burton’s classic 1988 film starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder about a dead couple who seek to haunt the residents of their old home.

▪ “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”: May 3-14, 2023. This musical won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film of the same name. The musical, while set in Paris at the 20th century, features a 21st century soundtrack, including songs that have been released since the film. “Lady Marmalade” is still in the lineup.

▪ “1776”: May 30-June 4, 2023. This musical won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, after it premiered in 1969. It tells the story of John Adams as he persuades delegates to sign the Declaration of Independence.

▪ “Six”: June 20-July 2, 2023. The musical, which only debuted on Broadway in 2021 after a pandemic pause, imagines what the six wives of Henry VIII would sing if they were competing to be the lead singer of a band of wives. Which one had the worst experience? What would have happened if they had never married Henry?

Season tickets are now on sale for current and new Truist Broadway members. Packages start at $1 a month for 12 months. Current members have until June 1 to renew their memberships.

Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The 2021-22 season has several traveling Broadway shows remaining: “Oklahoma!” (March 29-April 3); “Pretty Woman: The Musical” (April 19-24); “Jersey Boys” (April 29-May 1); “My Fair Lady” (May 3-8); “Hamilton” (May 17-June 5); “Jesus Christ Superstar” (June 14-19); and “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird” (Aug. 2-7).

For more, go to TruistBroadway.com, call 919-680-2787 or email broadway@DPACnc.com.