Here Are All the Songs on the ‘One Love’ Soundtrack

Paramount’s Bob Marley biopic “One Love” arrived in theaters on Valentine’s Day, and the film is packed with songs from not just Marley but others whose careers he influenced. In addition to Ben Kingsley-Adir’s performance as the legendary reggae singer, several artists contributed covers and or original songs to the film’s soundtrack, much with Baz Luhrman’s “Elvis.” Music of country and pop singer Kacey Musgraves features in both films. She sang a rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for “Elvis” and for “One Love,” she sang “Three Little Birds.”

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, “One Love” also stars Lashana Lynch as Marley’s wife Rita Marley and James Norton as Chris Blackwell. The film was written by Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers and Zach Baylin. Marley’s family played large roles in the film getting made, with his wife, his daughter Cedella Marley and son Ziggy, all producing the movie.

“One Love” takes viewers through the life and career of the King of Reggae, who used his music as a platform to call for social reform, voicing his opinions on politics and religion. Marley himself was a devout Rastafarian, a faith that took root in impoverished areas of Jamaica in the 1930s. Green shared that the film centers on the creation of the “Exodus” album, which Marley made in England after he left Jamaica following an assassination attempt. The singer also recorded “Kaya” in England.

Other artists who feature on the film’s soundtrack include the icon’s soundtrack include Marley’s grandson Skip, granddaughter Mystic, Daniel Caesar, Leon Bridges, Wizkid, Bloody Civilian, Farruko, Shenseea and Jessie Reyez.

“Natural Mystic” by Bloody Civilian

“Exodus” by Skip Marley

“Waiting in Vain” by Daniel Caesar

“Three Little Birds” by Kacey Musgraves

“One Love” by Wizkid

“Is This Love” by Jessie Reyez

“Redemption Song” by Leon Bridges

“Rasta Reggae (Jamming)” by Farruko

“Misty Morning” by Mystic Marley

“No Woman No Cry” by Shenseea

