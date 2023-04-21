Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Beef’

Netflix dropped the soundtrack for its hit limited thriller series “Beef.”

The 10-episode miniseries, which debuted on Netflix April 6, carries a name that completely conveys its plot. “Beef” centers on two strangers — a failing contractor named Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), and an unsatisfied entrepreneur named Amy Lau (Ali Wong) — whose worlds literally collide after they get into a road rage incident. When things escalate, the feud brings out their innermost darkest sides.

The cast includes Wong, Yeun, Young Mazino, David Choe, Mia Serafino, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Joseph Lee and Andrew Santino.

The A24-produced thriller was created by Lee Sung Jin, and executive produced by Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich. Series leads Wong and Yeun also serve as executive producers.

“Beef’s” original Score is by Bobby Krlic, and the soundtrack includes songs by prominent artists Christina Aguilera, Hoobstank and even tracks from Yeun and some of the cast. Here are all the songs you can bop to while watching “Beef.”

Episode 1: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain”

“Liquid Dreams” by O-Town

“The Reason” by Hoobastank

Episode 2: “The Rapture of Being Alive”

“Shine” by Collective Soul

“Same Squad” by P-Lo

“Cornflake Girl” by Tori Amos

Episode 3: “I Am Inhabited By a Cry”

“O Come to the Altar” by Steven Yeun (Original song by Elevation Worship)

“Drive” by Incubus

Episode 4: “Just Not All At the Same Time”

“Fly” by Sugar Ray

“Nookie” by Limp Bizkit

“Cure For Pain” by Morphine

“Self Esteem” by The Offspring

Episode 5: “Such Inward Secret Creatures”

“Natural One” by Shearwater

“Lonely Day” by System of a Down

Episode 6: “We Draw a Magic Circle”

“Raise A Hallelujah” by Steven Yeun and cast (original song by Bethel Music)

“I Don’t Want to Wait” by Paula Cole

“Genie In A Bottle” by Christina Aguilera

“Machinehead” by Bush

Episode 7: “I Am a Cage”

“Amazing Grace” by Steven Yeun and cast

“Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

Episode 8: “The Drama of Original Choice”

“Mockingbirds” by Grant Lee Buffalo

Episode 9: “The Great Fabricator”

“Jinx” by Tad

“All is Full of Love” by Björk

Episode 10: “Figures of Light”

“Mayonaise” by The Smashing Pumpkins

“Beef” is currently streaming on Netflix.