Here Are All the Songs in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion” features an eclectic mix of characters, peeled back in layers by a fun murder mystery party that turns deadly serious. The eventual suspects arrive by boat on Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) isolated Greek island for a vacation away from their champagne problems. Along with colorful outfits and a bright Mediterranean setting, a classic soundtrack accompanies the story.

Classical songs by Johann Sebastian Bach hint at the puzzling wooden box that serves as invitation to the group gathered in Greece. Several Beatles songs like “Blackbird” and the titular “Glass Onion” frame the mystery as well. David Bowie’s “Star” and “Starman” also shine some light on the subject. And let’s not forget the original “Hourly Dong” written and performed by the one and only Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Musician Janelle Monáe stars as the mysterious Cassandra Brand alongside Daniel Craig, who reprises the role of Benoit Blanc. Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. round out the ensemble of the whodunnit.

Here are all the songs in “Glass Onion”:

“Fugue in G Minor, BW 578 ‘Little’” Written by J.S. Bach, Performed by Tatiana Nikolaeva

“Mothership Connection (Star Child)” by Parliament

“Bach’s Music Box – ‘Little’ Fugue in G Minor” Written by J.S. Bach, Performed by Brandon Frankenfield

“Aeraki (To Thiliko)” by Eleni Foureira

“Blackbird” Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney (Played by Edward Norton on guitar)

“Hourly Dong” Written and Performed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt

“Under the Bridge” Written by Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith

“To Love Somebody” by The Bee Gees

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” Performed by Toots & the Maytals (written by John Denver and co.)

“Star” Written and Performed by David Bowie, Courtesy of RZO Music

“Abzorbing Dance” Written by John Denon and Richard Paul Vallance, Courtesy of Universal Production Music

“Starman” Performed by David Bowie, Courtesy of RZO Music

“Cool Change” by Little River Band

“Mona Lisa” by Nat King Cole

“Glass Onion” by The Beatles

