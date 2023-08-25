From songs to famous inmates and a riot. What to know about Fulton County Jail after Trump's booking

Fulton County Jail welcomed its latest notable arrest Thursday evening: Donald Trump.

The former president was booked at the Georgia facility on charges that he attempted to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia, the fourth criminal case he faces while campaigning to be president again next year. Trump's lawyers reached an agreement Monday for him to be released from Fulton County Jail pending trial after posting 10% of a $200,000 bond.

Local authorities said the 45th president would be treated like any of the other 18 defendants in the indictment that alleges racketeering by a criminal organization that tried to overturn election results. Unlike his other three cases in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C., authorities collected fingerprints and a photograph at Trump's processing in Georgia.

Former president Trump arrives at Fulton County Jail intake center in Atlanta, GA. A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia indicted former president Donald Trump and 18 other defendants with 41 charges related to tampering with the 2020 election.

And while Trump only spent about 20 minutes at the jail before returning to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to fly back to New Jersey, his brief stay only added to the facility's noteworthiness.

What to know about Fulton County Jail, from its famous songs to its famous bookings.

Where is Fulton County Jail located?

Fulton County Jail is located in Atlanta just four miles northwest of the courthouse where the grand jury set indictments against the 19 defendants, including Trump on Aug 14.

The facility can be found in the city's Knight Park/Howell Station neighborhood east of Marietta Boulevard, south of W. Marietta Street and west of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Fulton County Jail history including the 1971 riots

Fulton County Jail has has multiple facilities in its history. The first was a five-story brick building structured to hold 400 inmates in 1904, located in downtown Atlanta, according to their website. A larger facility, later known as Atlanta City Jail, was built on Peachtree Street in 1927.

In 1961, a third facility was built on Jefferson Street where a riot would take place a decade later. During the 1971 riot, inmates protested poor living conditions and overcrowding, which led to several injuries and extensive damage to the facility.

Voters approved a $44.3 million bond for a new county jail in 1984 which would cost around $50 million. That facility is the one Donald Trump entered today.

Fulton County Jail's famous bookings and inmates

While Trump set the bar high for notable bookings at the facility, Fulton County Jail still has some remarking names in its historical records.

In 2003, record producer Phil Spector was held at the facility while facing murder charges, according to the website.

Freelance photographer Wayne Williams, who in 1982 was convicted of two murders and linked to 29 other homicides and disappearances in the Atlanta area, was an inmate at the Fulton County Jail's pretrial detention center from 1982 to 1984, when he transferred to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center. Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of 27-year-old Nathaniel Cater and 21-year-old Jimmy Ray Payne and is currently housed in Telfair State Prison.

In 2013, rapper Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, was booked to the jail for allegedly striking an Army staff sergeant with a bottle at a night club. Davis was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014, the same year he was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison after being convicted on illegal possession of firearms.

Rapper Scarface was also booked into the jail on child support charges. The artist, whose real name is Brad Terrence Jordan, was arrested in Atlanta on Sept. 9, 2015 soon after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the BET Hip-Hop awards ceremony.

In 2016, comedian Micah “Katt” Williams was booked into the jail based on the second-degree charge of criminal damage to property.

Famous songs to come out of Fulton County Jail

Multiple songs reference the jail with two songs on Spotify named after its address "901 Rice Street".

Rapper Latto has a 2019 single titled "F--- Rice Street" while Killer Mike has a track called "RUN" (feat. Young Thug) that includes the lyrics "Locked in Rice Street without a bond."

The reality TV series “60 Days In” also did an episode focused on the facility titled "Fulton County Jail: Welcome to the A-T-L" where a special education teacher who works with at-risk youth goes undercover, according to IMDb.

Other famous celebrity bookings

Trump shared his booking photo taken at the jail on Twitter, now called X, in his first post on the platform in over three years.

Yet, the former president is not the only famous American to have a booking photo circulate publicly.

Countless well-recognized Americans have been booked and photographed including Bill Gates, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Tiger Woods and Lindsey Lohan.

