Here Are All the Songs in ‘Elvis’: Listen to the Soundtrack

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” sauntered into theaters last weekend, complete with a star-studded cast, glittery and glamorous sets and a flamboyant soundtrack to match. Austin Butler, who stars as the King of Rock and Roll, sang quite a few Elvis songs himself (mixed with the vocals of The King himself).

But as is customary with a Baz Luhrmann film, the songs in “Elvis” aren’t exactly straightforward. The soundtrack features a number of contemporary artists covering various Elvis songs like Swae Lee and Dilpo reimagining “Tupelo Shuffle” and CeeLo Green and Eminem covering “The King and I.” Kacey Musgraves lays her velvety voice over “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and Stevie Nicks and Chris Isaak sing “Cotton Candy Land.” Still other artists like Doja Cat came up with songs like “Vegas,” which interpolates “Hound Dog,” sung by Shonka Dukureh.

Also Read:

‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann on His Leading Man’s Transformation: ‘The Austin Butler That Was in Disney Shows Doesn’t Exist Anymore’

Here are all the songs in “Elvis”:

“Suspicious Minds (Vocal Intro)” by Elvis Presley

“Aksi Sorach Zarathustra / An American Trilogy” by Elvis Presley

“Vegas” by Doja Cat

“The King and I” by Eminem & CeeLo Green

“Tupelo Shuffle” by Swae Lee & Diplo

“I Got A Feelin’ In My Body” by Elvis Presley & Stuart Price

“Craw-Fever” by Elvis Presley

“Don’t Fly Away (PNAU Remix)” by Elvis Presley & PNAU

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Kacey Musgraves

“Product of the Ghetto” by Elvis Presley & Nardo Wick

“If I Can Dream” by Måneskin

“Cotton Candy Land” by Stevie Nicks and Chris Isaak

“Baby, Let’s Play House” by Austin Butler

“I’m Coming Home (Film Mix)” by Elvis Presley

“Hound Dog” by Shonka Dukureh

“Tutti Frutti” by Les Greene

“Strange Things Are Happening Every Day” by Yola

“Hound Dog” by Austin Butler

“Let It All Hang Out (feat. PlayThatBoiZay)” by Denzel Curry

“Trouble” by Austin Butler

“I Got A Feelin’ IN My Body” by Lenesha Randolph

“Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix) by Elvis Presley & Tame Impala

“Summer Kisses/In My Body” by Elvis Presley

“‘68 Comeback Special (Medley)” by Elvis Presley

“Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child” by Jazmine Sullivan

“If I Can Dream” by Elvis Presley

“Any Day Now” by Elvis Presley

“Power of My Love” by Elvis Presley & Jack White

“Vegas Rehearsal/That’s All Right” by Austin Butler & Elvis Presley

“Suspicious Minds (Film Edit)” by Elvis Presley

“Polk Salad Annie (Film Mix)” by Elvis Presley

“Burning Love (Film Mix)” by Elvis Presley

“It’s Only Love” Elvis Presley

“Suspicious Minds” by Paravi

“In the Ghetto (World Turns Remix) [feat. Nardo Wick]” by Elvis Presley

“Unchained Melody (Film Mix)” by Elvis Presley

Story continues

You can listen to the full “Elvis” soundtrack below.

Also Read:

‘Elvis’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who? (Photos)