Song Yadong wants Dominick Cruz after quick KO: ‘I watch his fights since I was a young kid’

Song Yadong grew up watching Dominick Cruz perform at the highest level. He’s now reaching that stage in his own career, and now thinks a fight between them makes sense.

After scoring his most noteworthy victory to date, a 126-second knockout of former WSOF titleholder Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 203 on Saturday in Las Vegas, Yadong (19-5-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) said in his post-fight interview inside the octagon that he wants to mix it up with Cruz (24-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) next.

Cruz, a former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, had a longtime feud with Yadong’s camp at Team Alpha Male, having beaten founder Urijah Faber multiple times in their storied rivalry. Yadong wants to take it into the next era, and said he likes the idea of facing a legend in Cruz.

“I watch his fights since I was a young kid and I like him very much,” Yadong told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at the UFC Fight Night 203 post-fight news conference. “I like his style, so I’m curious. My style with his style, what’s going to happen?”

Yadong, 22, had little trouble dispatching of Moraes. He connected early and often until landing the final blow.

“I don’t feel any danger in any exchange,” Yadong said. “And also I’m faster. … I practice those combos every day. I want to thank my boxing coach. He taught me some good uppercuts.

Through 10 UFC fights, Yadong has lost just one time inside the octagon. He is arguable the brightest male talent from China at the moment, and he said his goal is eventually to hold UFC gold.

Yadong said he doesn’t know when or where that time will come, but as long as he continues on his current trajectory, he’s confident he’ll get there.

“I just keep taking fights,” Yadong said. “We’ll win the fights and then I’ll be there.”