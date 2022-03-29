‘Song of the South’: 12 Things to Know About Disney’s Most Controversial Movie

Ryan Lattanzio
·2 min read

This piece was originally published in November 2019. It has been updated on March 29, 2022, timed to the 75th anniversary of the film’s theatrical release on March 30.

The 2019 season of film historian Karina Longworth’s must-hear podcast series “You Must Remember This” took listeners on a deep dive into the saga of Disney’s most controversial movie, “Song of the South.” (As a testament to Longworth’s range, this season, she’s set to explore the erotic thrillers of the 1980s and ’90s.) As Walt Disney Studios continues to roll out its vast library of titles on the Disney+ streaming service, one of them is missing, and it’s the 1946 Uncle Remus adaptation with confused racial optics.

The film is set in the Reconstruction-era American south, just as the Civil War has concluded and slavery has ended. And while the film’s legacy has been mostly buried, the Disney theme park ride Splash Mountain (which, at Disney World, is temporarily closed) is modeled on this troubling movie that Longworth savvily explored in her podcast.

More from IndieWire

In fact, Disney World has removed “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” from the soundtrack of the Festival of Fantasy parade, a regular attraction that recently returned to the Magic Kingdom March 9. It’s a song we all know from our childhood, but one mired in implications we didn’t understand at that the time — and it remains a source of pain for Disney and audiences alike.

As Longworth discussed in the podcast, “Song of the South” smacked of minstrelsy and divided audiences in its depiction of the lives of post-Civil War plantation workers, even though it has remained commercially resonant for Disney all these years later.

Below, read 12 facts about “Song of the South,” which will not be coming to any streaming service any time soon.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Ehlers scores 21 seconds into OT, Jets edge Blue Jackets 4-3

    WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Young: OG Anunoby is an over-analyzer

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to touch on how long he's known OG Anunoby and his unique personality. Also, the Raptors' duo discuss how much better he can still be. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rally past Stars 4-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson had two goals and a pair of milestones as the Vancouver Canucks rallied past the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Pettersson’s second goal was his 20th of the season and the 200th career point for the fourth-year player from Sweden. Pettersson's second score started a three-goal barrage in the third period. Bo Horvat and Conor Garland also scored in the frame for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 35 shots. Jacob Peterson scored in the second period, and Jake O

  • Kids from Regina get chance to try skiing for the first time

    Winter sport season might be nearly over in Saskatchewan, but a group of kids from Regina still got the chance to hop on skis for the first time on Saturday. Around 30 children and teenagers from North Central Regina and children of recent newcomer families teamed up to try out downhill skiing and tubing at Mission Ridge Winter Park. The trip was a partnership project of the Regina Open Door Society (RODS), the North Central Family Centre and the Canadian Ski Patrol (CSP) Qu'Appelle Zone. "It's

  • 'It was really special': What winning Around the Bay means to Hamilton runner Victoria Coates

    Around the Bay is the longest race Victoria Coates has ever competed in. But that didn't stop her from winning on Sunday. "It was really special," Coates said about her win. "It's the oldest road race in North America. Everyone knows about 'the Bay,' so it was really awesome to run into that stadium [FirstOntario Centre] and hear the crowd cheer." Coates took top place for women in the 30-kilometre race, while Kevin Coffey from Kingston, Ont., was first for men. Following her win, Coates told CB

  • Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could clinch a World Cup berth at home Sunday

    UPDATE: The Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the win. Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatche

  • Soccer fan says 'it's God's plan' as Canadian men seal World Cup qualification on home soil

    Soccer fans could not contain their excitement on Sunday after watching Canada's men's team beat Jamaica 4-0 to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored the first three goals, which were followed by a Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute. The Canadian team missed out on World Cup qualification in a loss Thursday in Costa Rica, but fans at Sunday's game say it was a blessing in disguise. Nick Maffeo says he's happy they did not

  • Hurricanes rout Capitals in potential playoff series preview

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes gave the Washington Capitals something to think about if the division rivals meet in the playoffs. Martin Necas scored twice, Sebastian Aho added his 29th goal and the Hurricanes routed the Capitals 6-1 on Monday night in a potential first-round preview that got heated. Carolina’s first victory in four meetings this season came with a cost after center Jesperi Kotkaniemi was injured on a hit with 1.8 seconds left. Before Kotkaniemi limped off from a pena

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker pleads not guilty after DUI arrest

    Walker reportedly waived his appearance at a pre-trial conference and entered the plea through his lawyer.

  • Allen's 49 saves, Byron's late goal lifts Canadiens over Maple Leafs to end homestand

    MONTREAL — Jake Allen had a spectacular outing, frustrating the Toronto Maple Leafs with 49 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 victory Saturday. The day after the Canadiens (18-37-10) became the first NHL team eliminated from playoff contention, Allen gave them a chance to defeat their rivals. Since coming back from a lower-body injury, Allen has played the last five games and recorded two 40-plus save nights. The netminder was steadfast in saying that he wanted to help his team win g

  • ‘Add it to the list’: Nick Nurse on odd night, fire delay at Scotiabank Arena

    The Toronto Raptors are no strangers to unusual game conditions, but a fire at Scotiabank Arena delaying their win over the Indiana Pacers was next level. Nurse spoke about his impressions of the building evacuation and pause in the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Saskatchewan, Concordia shutout wins set up U Sports women's hockey championship semis

    Camyrn Drever stood her ground early and often for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday en route to a 4-0 shutout win over the Brock Badgers to advance to the semifinals of the U Sports Women's Hockey Championship. The Edmonton native stopped 27 shots on the day, including a flurry of saves just four minutes into the game to keep it scoreless. The goalkeeper is sporting a sparkling .961 save percentage in the post-season, aided by a 53-save performance against Mount Royal in a 2-1 wi

  • Tkachuk scores twice, Ottawa Senators rebound to down Winnipeg Jets 5-2

    WINNIPEG — The Ottawa Senators scored a trio of third-period goals in just over three minutes to clinch a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Captain Brady Tkachuk recorded a pair of goals for Ottawa (23-36-5), which had lost five of six games heading into the match. Tim Stutzle and Michael Del Zotto each picked up a pair of assists. The Senators also got goals from Tyler Ennis, Colin White and Connor Brown. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves. Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor, with his 40th

  • Point's OT goal lifts Lightning past Red Wings 2-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Brayden Point scored a power-play goal at 2:28 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Point scored on a rebound of Steven Stamkos' shot. Stamkos scored a third-period, power-play goal for the Lightning, while Anthony Cirelli assisted on both goals. Brian Elliott, who was making his first start since March 12 and just his fifth since Dec. 31, stopped 26 shots. Oskar Sundqvist scored the Red W

  • Canadians livid as Costa Rica shoots off fireworks during national anthem

    Canadians were not too pleased with what transpired during 'O Canada' on Thursday in Costa Rica.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs find motivation from Canada's World-Cup clinching performance

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte