Song From Far Away, HOME, Manchester, review: Will Young’s long, wry goodbye is a heartbreaker

Will Young in Song from Far Away

It’s 16 years since Will Young hurled himself into The Vortex, making his debut as Noel Coward’s blighted young thing at the Manchester Royal Exchange. Alas, the pop star was no critical smash hit; the Telegraph chided a “shrill, one-dimensional performance”.

Undeterred, he triumphed five years later as the Emcee in Cabaret in the West End; receiving an Olivier nomination. Now he returns to Manchester in a monologue by Simon Stephens and songwriter Mark Eitzel that feels brave on a number of levels.

It represents no small feat of memory and exposing challenge; but in contrast to its Ivo van Hove-directed UK premiere at the Young Vic in 2015, there’s no nudity. In subject-matter, however, it couldn’t be closer to home. It airs the observations of Willem, a gay New York-based banker who flies back to be – but not stay – with his estranged family in Amsterdam after his younger brother Pauli has a fatal heart attack. Structured as a series of (spoken) letters written to the deceased during the funeral period, it’s a long, wry goodbye.

Tough for any actor but Young’s twin brother Rupert took his own life in 2020. Every night he has to impart lines such as “My brother died. I’m going to have to get used to saying that sentence out loud…”

“I’m trying to pull things from elsewhere, but not from myself,” Young has explained in interview. Yet you feel that perhaps he and director Kirk Jameson have overly striven to achieve a sense of detachment. It’s true that the script calls for a studied off-hand manner as it details encounters with strangers, awkward familial confrontations and a rendezvous with a much-mourned ex-lover. But while the arch restraint of Young’s delivery chimes with numb, head-spinning grief, his light American accent, affected and fey, doesn’t help. Could a decade have done that to a Dutchman?

What lends the 80-minute affair the necessary emotional heft is, firstly, the understated spectacle of solitary vulnerability. Padding around a towering hotel-room in socks, hooded top and trousers, perching on a sofa and chair, a down to earth Young simply has the look of a little boy lost. And every small element registers – a sad smile, an eye discreetly moistening.

Most affectingly, there’s the title-teased song itself. His bleached hair lent a celestial sheen by the lights, Young finally lets his angelic voice take wing, with a brief heartbreaker, “Go where the love is…”. Here's no interloping “pop star”, just an ordinary soul, plaintive with loss. In the nick of time, it pierces.

Until March 11. Tickets: 0161 200 1500; homemcr.org